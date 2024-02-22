Here’s the full list of Chicago Bears coaches for the 2024 season

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus applauds his offense after a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus finalized the addition of six more coaches on Wednesday. That included the addition of Jennifer King as an offensive assistant. King becomes the first female coach in franchise history.

With those six additions, the Bears have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season. Here’s the full roster, which includes more than two dozen coaches who will be working at Halas Hall next season.

Head coach

Matt Eberflus

Offense

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron watches warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets on Jan. 1 in Seattle. Waldron is the Bears' new offensive coordinator. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Defense

Former Buffalo Bills assistant coach Eric Washington talks to his players during a preseason game against the Bears on Aug. 26 in Chicago. The Bears hired Washington as defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Eric Washington, defensive coordinator (more on Washington here)

Travis Smith, defensive line

Dave Borgonzi, linebackers

Andre Curtis, secondary/safeties

Jon Hoke, defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks

David Overstreet II, nickelbacks

Kevin Koch, defensive quality control

Kenny Norton III, defensive quality control

Special teams

Richard Hightower, special teams coordinator

Carlos Polk, assistant special teams

Strength and conditioning

Jim Arthur, head strength and conditioning

Isaiah Harris, player engagement/strength and conditioning

Noble Landry, assistant strength and conditioning

Pierre Ngo, assistant strength and conditioning

Other