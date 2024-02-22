Bears

Here’s the full list of Chicago Bears coaches for the 2024 season

Eberflus adds 6 more coaches, finalizes his staff

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus applauds his offense after a touchdown during their game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus applauds his offense after a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus finalized the addition of six more coaches on Wednesday. That included the addition of Jennifer King as an offensive assistant. King becomes the first female coach in franchise history.

With those six additions, the Bears have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season. Here’s the full roster, which includes more than two dozen coaches who will be working at Halas Hall next season.

Who are the Chicago Bears’ new assistant coaches? ]

Head coach

  • Matt Eberflus

Offense

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron watches warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle.

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron watches warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets on Jan. 1 in Seattle. Waldron is the Bears' new offensive coordinator. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Defense

Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/ defensive line Eric Washington talks to his players during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago.

Former Buffalo Bills assistant coach Eric Washington talks to his players during a preseason game against the Bears on Aug. 26 in Chicago. The Bears hired Washington as defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

  • Eric Washington, defensive coordinator (more on Washington here)
  • Travis Smith, defensive line
  • Dave Borgonzi, linebackers
  • Andre Curtis, secondary/safeties
  • Jon Hoke, defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks
  • David Overstreet II, nickelbacks
  • Kevin Koch, defensive quality control
  • Kenny Norton III, defensive quality control

Special teams

  • Richard Hightower, special teams coordinator
  • Carlos Polk, assistant special teams

Strength and conditioning

  • Jim Arthur, head strength and conditioning
  • Isaiah Harris, player engagement/strength and conditioning
  • Noble Landry, assistant strength and conditioning
  • Pierre Ngo, assistant strength and conditioning

Other

  • Harrison Freid, director of research and analysis
Chicago BearsMatt Eberflus
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.