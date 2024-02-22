Here’s the full list of Chicago Bears coaches for the 2024 season

The Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus finalized the addition of six more coaches on Wednesday. That included the addition of Jennifer King as an offensive assistant. King becomes the first female coach in franchise history.
With those six additions, the Bears have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season. Here’s the full roster, which includes more than two dozen coaches who will be working at Halas Hall next season.
[ Who are the Chicago Bears’ new assistant coaches? ]
Head coach
- Matt Eberflus
Offense
- Shane Waldron, offensive coordinator (more on Waldron here)
- Thomas Brown, offensive passing game coordinator (more on Brown here)
- Kerry Joseph, quarterbacks (more on Joseph here)
- Chad Morton, running backs (more on Morton here)
- Chris Beatty, wide receivers (more on Beatty here)
- Jim Dray, tight ends
- Chris Morgan, offensive run game coordinator/offensive line
- Jason Houghtaling, assistant offensive line (more on Houghtaling here)
- Jennifer King, offensive assistant – running backs (more on King here)
- Robbie Picazo, offensive assistant – quarterbacks and receivers (more on Picazo here)
- Zach Cable, offensive quality control
Defense
- Eric Washington, defensive coordinator (more on Washington here)
- Travis Smith, defensive line
- Dave Borgonzi, linebackers
- Andre Curtis, secondary/safeties
- Jon Hoke, defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks
- David Overstreet II, nickelbacks
- Kevin Koch, defensive quality control
- Kenny Norton III, defensive quality control
Special teams
- Richard Hightower, special teams coordinator
- Carlos Polk, assistant special teams
Strength and conditioning
- Jim Arthur, head strength and conditioning
- Isaiah Harris, player engagement/strength and conditioning
- Noble Landry, assistant strength and conditioning
- Pierre Ngo, assistant strength and conditioning
Other
- Harrison Freid, director of research and analysis