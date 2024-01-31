Chicago Bears expected to hire Thomas Brown as pass game coordinator, Chad Morton as RB coach

Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown walks the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2023 season. (Gary McCullough/AP)

New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has added two more coaches to his offensive staff.

The Bears are expected to hire Thomas Brown as passing game coordinator and Chad Morton as running backs coach, per multiple reports. Both have worked with Waldron in the past.

Brown most recently served as the offensive coordinator under Frank Reich during the 2023 season. Prior to that, he coached with the Los Angeles Rams for three years, where he worked alongside Waldron in 2020.

Morton worked with Waldron for the past three years in Seattle. In all, he spent 10 years with the Seahawks in roles that included special teams assistant, running backs coach and run game coordinator.

With the additions of Brown and Morton, the Bears offensive coaching staff appears to be complete, or close to it. With Waldron as offensive coordinator, the Bears have hired Kerry Joseph as QB coach, Morton as running backs coach, Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach and Brown as passing game coordinator, while also retaining offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray from Luke Getsy’s staff.

The Bears also hired Eric Washington as defensive coordinator, although head coach Matt Eberflus will continue to call plays for the defense. The defensive coordinator spot was the only vacant position on the defensive staff.