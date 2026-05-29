Third person injured in Momence crash has died

A third person involved in the early Sunday morning single-vehicle accident in Momence has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said in an email that 23-year-old Carrisa Chouinard, a passenger in the vehicle, died Thursday.

Chouinard, of Momence, was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Luis Barrera which crashed in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Momence.

Barrera, of Momence, and 21-year-old Alani Camargo, of St. Anne, died in the crash Sunday.

A fourth occupant, a man, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Momence Police Department investigated the crash.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Maple and Washington streets, Momence police said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle had struck a tree, police said. Barrera and Camargo were pronounced dead at the scene, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.