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Daily Journal

Third person injured in Momence crash has died

Police siren/emergency lights

Police siren/emergency lights (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Jeff Bonty

A third person involved in the early Sunday morning single-vehicle accident in Momence has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said in an email that 23-year-old Carrisa Chouinard, a passenger in the vehicle, died Thursday.

Chouinard, of Momence, was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Luis Barrera which crashed in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Momence.

Barrera, of Momence, and 21-year-old Alani Camargo, of St. Anne, died in the crash Sunday.

A fourth occupant, a man, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Momence Police Department investigated the crash.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Maple and Washington streets, Momence police said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle had struck a tree, police said. Barrera and Camargo were pronounced dead at the scene, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.