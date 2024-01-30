Chicago Bears expected to hire Chris Beatty as wide receiver coach, per reports

Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty walks on the field before a game against the Detroit Lions during the 2023 season. The Bears are expected to hire Beatty as wide receivers coach, per multiple reports. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

The Bears are expected to hire Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach, per multiple reports.

Beatty spent the past five years in the same role for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-20) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2020-23). Prior to that, he spent three years coaching at Maryland, where he served as DJ Moore’s wide receivers coach for two seasons in 2016-17.

Beatty will join Matt Eberflus’ staff and work alongside new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. He will take over a wide receivers coach position previously held by Tyke Tolbert for the past two years in Chicago.

The Bears have nearly filled their entire offensive staff. The only open position remaining is running backs coach. The Bears hired former Seahawks assistant Kerry Joseph to be their quarterbacks coach last week. They retained offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray from the previous offensive staff.

On the defensive side, the Bears hired Eric Washington to be their defensive coordinator over the weekend. Eberflus will continue to call plays for the defense.

Beatty has been coaching for two decades, but the past five years were his first as a position coach at the NFL level. He’s a Virginia native who began his coaching career at the high school level in Virginia in 1998. He spent 12 years coaching in the college ranks, including stops at Northern Illinois as running backs coach in 2007 and Illinois as co-offensive coordinator/QB coach in 2012.

Beatty served as Moore’s wide receivers coach during his sophomore and junior seasons. Moore totaled 637 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016, then caught 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. Moore jumped to the NFL following his junior season and became a first-round draft pick.