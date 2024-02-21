Bears

Chicago Bears add Jennifer King as 1st female coach in franchise history

Bears add Robbie Picazo as offensive assistant for QBs, WRs

By Sean Hammond
Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Seattle.

The Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Several additions that were already previously reported have been made official: Chad Morton as running backs coach, Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach, Thomas Brown as offensive passing game coordinator and Jason Houghtaling as assistant offensive line coach.

Additionally, the Bears added Robbie Picazo as an offensive assistant coaching quarterbacks and receivers, as well as Jennifer King as an offensive assistant coaching running backs.

King becomes the first female coach in Bears franchise history. For the past three seasons, she had been an assistant running backs coach for the Washington Commanders. When the Commanders hired her in 2021, she became the first Black woman to be a full-time NFL coach in league history.

King played professionally in the Women’s Football Alliance for the Carolina Phoenix (2006-17), the New York Sharks (2018) and the D.C. Divas (2019). She served as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers (2018 and 2019) and the Commanders (2020) before becoming a full-time coach in 2021.

Picazo joins the Bears staff after spending last season as an offensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks, where he worked with Bears new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Prior to that, he coached with the Houston Texans in 2022 and spent nine years coaching in the college ranks at Stanford and Rice.

Sean Hammond

