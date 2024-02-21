Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields on offseason questions: ‘I just want it to be over’

Bears quarterback Justin Fields feels the same way many fans do. He just wants this whole offseason quarterback ordeal over with.

In an appearance on the the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast from The 33rd Team, Fields made it clear that he prefers to remain with the Bears moving forward. At the same time, though, he’s tired of all the speculation about whether the Bears will trade him and draft USC’s Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

“If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago,” Fields said on the show. “I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there, they’re great, and the people. But it’s a business, I ain’t got no control over it. So whatever happens, happens. I feel like the biggest thing with all this going on right now is, I just want it to be over. Let me know if I’m being traded. Let me know if I’m staying.”

If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there, they’re great, and the people. But it’s a business, I ain’t got no control over it.” — Justin Fields, Bears quarterback

Fields has one more year remaining on his rookie contract. The Bears also have a fifth-year option for 2025 that they can pick up any time between now and May 2.

At the same time, general manager Ryan Poles holds the rights to the No. 1 overall pick thanks to last year’s trade with the Carolina Panthers. If the Bears want to draft a quarterback, doing so will give them the chance to have a QB on a rookie contract for the next four or five years, which is a huge financial advantage if the rookie pans out.

If the Bears do decide to draft a quarterback with the top pick, it feels likely they will trade Fields. Going into 2024 with Fields and the No. 1 pick on the roster could be an untenable situation, especially given that Fields has strong support from his teammates.

[ Here are 4 teams the Chicago Bears could trade Justin Fields to in 2024 ]

Fans noticed over the weekend that Fields unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, which led to rampant speculation. Fields explained on the show that he doesn’t want to see football on his Instagram timeline during the offseason. He said he also unfollowed the official NFL account.

“I’m about to go on vacation,” Fields said. “I don’t want to see no football. Guess what? Every Bears post is either keep Fields, we want Fields, or draft Caleb. It’s like bro, man, I’m tired of hearing the talk.”

Bears fans can probably relate. Fields said that fans shouldn’t take social media so seriously.