Ryan Poles’ lead assistant Ian Cunningham is already interviewing for GM jobs

LAKE FOREST – The calls are already coming.

The Washington Commanders have requested an interview with Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, according to multiple reports. The Commanders fired their coach and GM on Monday morning and are wasting no time in beginning the search for their replacements.

It comes as little surprise that Cunningham is interviewing for general manager jobs. Cunningham interviewed for several GM positions last year and will likely be a popular candidate during this cycle.

For the past two seasons, Cunningham has served as Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ No. 2. Cunningham and Poles have been close partners throughout this process. They have overseen the full teardown of the Bears roster and the attempts this year to build it back up by acquiring players like DJ Moore, Darnell Wright and Montez Sweat.

Prior to joining the Bears almost two years ago, Cunningham served an integral role in building the Philadelphia Eagles team that went to the Super Bowl last year. He spent five years in Philadelphia, including one as the director of player personnel in 2021. In all, he has worked 16 years in NFL front offices. He won Super Bowls with the Ravens (2012) and the Eagles (2017) as a member of the front office.

Like Poles, Cunningham is a former college offensive lineman who briefly went to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Cunningham grew up in Texas and played college football at Virginia.