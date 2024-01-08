Chicago Bears sign 10 players to futures contracts

Chicago Bears wide receiver Nsimba Webster tries to get outside of Buffalo Bills safety Zayne Anderson during a 2023 preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears signed 10 players to futures contracts Monday. These 10 players will be on the 90-man roster heading into the 2024 season.

The Bears signed the following players: linebacker Micah Baskerville, tight end Stephen Carlson, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, safety Adrian Colbert, offensive lineman Aviante Collins, defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, defensive lineman Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka, offensive lineman Bill Murray and receiver/return specialist Nsimba Webster.

Futures contracts can be given to anyone who was not on the 53-man roster. They usually are at the league’s minimum salary and don’t count against the team’s salary cap until the new league year begins in March.

All of the players the Bears signed Monday were on their practice squad during the 2023 season.