Chicago Bears injury report: Darnell Mooney remains in concussion protocol

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney looks to pick up yardage after a wide receiver screen during their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney remains in concussion protocol this week and did not practice with the team Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Mooney reported concussion-like symptoms the day after a Dec. 24 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He did not practice at all last week and sat out Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) also sat out practice Wednesday. Kmet injured his knee against Arizona, but did return to play Sunday against Atlanta. Johnson injured his shoulder midway through the win over Atlanta on Sunday. He sat out the entire second half of the game.

“They just needed another day with the trainers to get ready,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said of Kmet and Johnson. “We’ll see where it is. It’s looking positive. But again, we’ll see where it is when we get through the week.”

Following the win over Atlanta, Bears long snapper Patrick Scales reported a foot injury. Scales did not practice Wednesday. Scales, the longest-tenured Bears player, has appeared in 119 consecutive Bears games.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. The Bears listed receiver DJ Moore (ankle) as a limited participant.

Transactions: The Bears waived linebacker DeMarquis Gates and promoted wide receiver Collin Johnson to the 53-man roster. Johnson had been on the practice squad and was flexed up to the active roster in each of the past two games.

The Bears signed veteran long snapper Matt Overton to the practice squad as a precaution in case Scales is unavailable this week.

Big week: Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following a two-interception performance in Week 17 against Atlanta.

Stevenson had two interceptions, five tackles and four passes defended. He allowed just two receptions on six targets. He held the Falcons quarterbacks to a 9.7 passer rating against, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stevenson is the first Bears defender to win the weekly award since safety Eddie Jackson won it in Week 12 of 2018.