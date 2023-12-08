Chicago Bears injury report: Velus Jones Jr., Yannick Ngakoue, Tyler Scott all listed as questionable

Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. runs the ball down the field as Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Pat Jones II looks to make the tackle on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

LAKE FOREST – Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will not play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. St. Brown has been ruled out with a pectoral injury.

It’s possible the injury happened during practice this week. St. Brown did not begin the week on the injury report. He will not get to play against his brother, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Additionally, receiver Velus Jones Jr. (illness), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (knee) and receiver Tyler Scott (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Ngakoue was a full participant in practice Friday.

Jones did not practice Friday and Scott was limited. Jones and Scott were not previously listed on the injury report until Friday.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was a full participant and does not hold any injury designation heading into the weekend. His brother, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, is also on the Lions.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom (illness), running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) were listed as full participants and will likely play on Sunday.