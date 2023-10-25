Chicago Bears injury report: Braxton Jones, Roschon Johnson return to practice; Justin Fields remains out

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones stretches before the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game on Aug. 13, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have designated left tackle Braxton Jones to return to practice. Jones, who technically remains on injured reserve with a neck injury, can return to practice over the next 21 days without counting against the Bears’ 53-man roster.

The move likely signals that Jones will be returning soon, possibly as early as Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones has missed the last five games after suffering a neck injury in Week 2.

Bears coach head coach Matt Eberflus said that he wants to see if Jones is functional in terms of his movements, that he’s been doing his condition, and is working through it.

“When he feels like he’s ready and the trainers say that he’s good to go, we look at him as coaches, we’ll give him the green light,” Eberflus said.

Jones was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson also returned to practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. Johnson has missed two games with a concussion. He technically remains in the concussion protocol, according to Eberflus, but he is close to being cleared. Johnson was a full participant Wednesday.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields did not practice Wednesday. Eberflus said he had no further update on the injured quarterback. Fields missed last week’s game with a dislocated right thumb.

“He continues to work with the trainers,” Eberflus said. “He’s doing everything he can to progress, and it is progressing. [He] remains week-to-week.”

Fields sat out Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie backup Tyson Bagent filled in at quarterback. The Bears did not place Fields on IR last week, which seems to be a good sign that he could return relatively quickly. The Bears are hoping that Fields’ grip strength will improve with more rest.

Additionally, right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe), safety Jaquan Brisker (illness), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Lineman Dan Feeney (knee), safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and Jones (neck) were limited participants in practice.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem (hip) has been designated to return to practice, but remains on IR.