Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields remains ‘doubtful,’ surgery still an option

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Bears quarterback Justin Fields remains “doubtful” to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a thumb injury, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday at Halas Hall. Eberflus confirmed that backup Tyson Bagent is taking the starting reps at quarterback in practice this week, and Bagent will start if Fields is unavailable.

It remains unclear just how much time Fields could miss due to a dislocated thumb on his right hand. Eberflus said the team hopes to know more information later this week. He did say that swelling around Fields’ thumb has gone down.

But asked further if surgery remains an option, Eberflus declined to elaborate much.

“I believe we’ll know, have some clarity later in the week, hopefully,” Eberflus said. “But we’ll see where it is later in the week. Again, nothing’s off the table, nothing’s on the table, right now. We’ve still got to see where it is.”

Fields dislocated his right thumb (his throwing hand) during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields exited the game just minutes into the third quarter and did not return. Backup Tyson Bagent finished out the remainder of the game, a 19-13 win for the Vikings.

Fields had an MRI on Monday, but the team has released little information about the quarterback’s injury.

Surgery would be the worst-case scenario. Players have returned from finger injuries in relatively short periods of time, but the thumb on a quarterback’s throwing hand could be a tricky case. If surgery isn’t required, Fields could potentially tape up his thumb and play through the pain. The best case scenario would be that he avoids a stint on injured reserve, which requires a minimum absence of four games.

“Other people that have had this injury,” Eberflus said. “It’s gone that way where they’ve taped it and gone through it and they’ve played, and it’s been a week-to-week thing, and then all the way to having surgery and them being out. We don’t know where it is yet.”

Other people that have had this injury. It’s gone that way where they’ve taped it and gone through it and they’ve played, and it’s been a week-to-week thing, and then all the way to having surgery and them being out. We don’t know where it is yet.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

With Bagent taking first-team reps this week, it would seem quite unlikely that Fields will play against the Raiders.

Bagent was one of the best preseason stories in the NFL. The undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University became a surprise star during preseason games. The Bears elected to keep Bagent on the roster over veteran backup PJ Walker, a significant endorsement for an undrafted rookie.

If Bagent starts, he will become the first undrafted quarterback to make his NFL starting debut as a member of the Bears since Caleb Hanie in 2011.

The Bears also have veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman on the roster. Peterman began the season as the primary backup to Fields, but the coaching staff swapped Peterman and Bagent a few weeks into the season, making Bagent the No. 2 on the depth chart and Peterman the No. 3. This week, the Bears also signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad for additional depth at the position.

Bagent is an intriguing young quarterback. He had great success in the preseason games, but he never faced an opposing team’s starters during the preseason. Starting an NFL regular season game is a different animal.

“This is only going to be beneficial to him to get all these reps this week,” Eberflus said. “I’m excited to see where he is. I know the guys have a lot of confidence in him. He’s a very confident guy.”