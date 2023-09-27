Chicago Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson both sit out practice

LAKE FOREST – The Bears secondary appears to be quite banged up heading into this week’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) each sat out practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, whose injury was at times characterized as a concussion and as an illness by the team, was a full participant on Wednesday.

Right guard Nate Davis, who did not play in Sunday’s game, was a full participant. Davis had been dealing with a death in the family last week and missed some portions of the practice week. He dressed for the Chiefs game and was available in a pinch, but did not play.

Transactions: The Bears signed cornerback Joejuan Williams to the 53-man roster off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad on Wednesday. Williams is a former second-round draft pick of the Patriots. He spent this summer with the Vikings and signed to their practice squad after training camp.

Williams has appeared in 36 total games over his first three seasons with New England, making one start. He missed all of the 2022 season due to injury.

The Bears had an open roster spot and did not have to cut anyone to add Williams. The addition of a cornerback makes sense given the injuries the Bears are dealing with at that position. The team was already down cornerback Kyler Gordon, who is on injured reserve with a broken hand.

With Johnson and Stevenson leaving Sunday’s game with injuries, the Bears were down to only one regular starter in the secondary throughout most of the game.