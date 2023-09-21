ESPN host Pat McAfee claims FBI raided home of former Bears coach Alan Williams

While no news has broke regarding the exact reason for the sudden resignation of Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams on Wednesday, ESPN host Pat McAfee claimed Thursday at least one rumor that quickly spread across social media is true.

“Our sources have told us, OK, have told me, that an FBI raid did happen” on Williams’s house, McAfee said on his show.

Williams has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

Speculation had swirled for days on social media regarding Williams, who had been away from the team for a personal reason since at least last Friday. The rumor mill went into overdrive Wednesday following a bizarre press conference in which head coach Matt Eberflus refused to give any update on Williams’ status. The 53-year-old Williams resigned a few hours later, citing health and family concerns.

In addition to the rumor regarding a raid on Williams’ home, there also was talk that Halas Hall was raided, something Bears general manager Ryan Poles refuted Thursday.

“We try to work in truth and I know there is a ton of misinformation out there,” Poles said. “Yesterday, we talked about Halas Hall being raided. That’s completely false. Don’t even know where that came from.”

A lawyer representing Williams, Andrew M. Stroth, told 670 The Score’s “Parkins and Spiegel” show on Wednesday that Williams’ home had not been “raided” either.

“There is absolutely no criminal activity, there’s no criminal allegations, there has been no raid on Halas Hall,” Stroth said on the radio show. “None of that is true.”