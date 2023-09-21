Chicago Bears injury report: Nate Davis absent from practice Thursday

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting right guard Nate Davis was absent from practice Thursday at Halas Hall. Davis was out due to a personal reason, according to the team’s practice report.

Davis had been a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Davis reportedly has been dealing with a death in his family following a long illness, which has kept him in and out of practice over the past several weeks.

“Our hearts are saddened for him, but he’s back in the building,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday, when Davis initially returned.

Davis did not travel with the Bears to Tampa Bay last weekend. Backup Ja’Tyre Carter started the game at right guard in his place.

Additionally, starting safety Eddie Jackson remains sidelined by a foot injury. Jackson did not participate in practice Thursday. Eberflus said that things were “positive” with Jackson’s injury prognosis, but has not provided any more information than that. Jackson injured his left foot Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Per the injury report, cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) returned to full participation, as did center Lucas Patrick (illness). Tight end Marcedes Lewis took an extra day of rest Thursday. Defensive end Khalid Kareem (hip) and receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) were limited participants.

The Bears placed starting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve because of a neck injury Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least four games. They signed lineman Aviante Collins to the active roster and signed Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.

Additionally, the Bears released backup quarterback Nathan Peterman on Wednesday, reportedly to make room for an additional lineman, but the deal fell through. So the Bears signed Peterman back onto the active roster Thursday, one day after cutting him.