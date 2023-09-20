Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones heads to IR

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting left tackle Braxton Jones is going on injured reserve with a neck injury, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Jones will miss at least four games, and could be out for longer. Jones played every offensive snap in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spoke with members of the media afterward. Eberflus said Jones came forward about the injury sometime after the game.

“We don’t have timetables on it right now,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus said that third-year pro Larry Borom could take over the left tackle duties. Borom has started 17 games over the past three seasons and has played both right and left tackle. Eberflus also noted that interior lineman Ja’Tyre Carter could potentially move out to tackle.

Asked if rookie right tackle Darnell Wright, the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft, could move from right tackle to left tackle, Eberflus noted that they are considering that but that they would prefer not to move the rookie.

“When you’re working with a first-year player, a lot of times you like to leave them in the same spot,” Eberflus said. “But certainly that’s been in conversation.”

The Bears are already without starting left guard Teven Jenkins, who will miss at least two more games due to a leg injury. Starting right guard Nate Davis missed Sunday’s game due to a personal reason, but he’s expected to be back this week, per Eberflus.