Here are all the players the Chicago Bears cut this week in order to trim roster to 53

Bears can keep up to 16 players on the practice squad.

Chicago Bears quarterback PJ Walker looks for a receiver as he is protected by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood during their game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback PJ Walker looks for a receiver as he is protected by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears had to part ways with more than 30 players this week as they trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53 players ahead of Week 1.

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, no doubt, had some tough calls to make. The regular season is coming. The Bears open the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

“I want to thank those guys for going through this process,” Eberflus said. “You meet with these guys through the course of the day and guys think they’re going to be on the active roster and then you’re telling them they’re not, they’re going to be on the practice squad. It’s a disappointing time for them, and I understand that.”

Check out the entire active roster here. The roster is technically at 52 players until the Dan Feeney trade becomes official. Feeney, an interior lineman, will be the 53rd player.

Here’s a look at the players the Bears parted with this week. The Bears can sign up to 16 players on the practice squad.

The Cuts

The Bears already waived the following players:

  • LB Micah Baskerville
  • DT Travis Bell
  • FB Robert Burns
  • TE Stephen Carlson
  • CB Macon Clark
  • OT Kellen Diesch
  • OG Dieter Eiselen
  • LB DeMarquis Gates
  • DE Trevis Gipson
  • DE Jalen Harris
  • OL Robert Haskins
  • DE D’Anthony Jones
  • OL Josh Lugg
  • OL Roy Mbaeteka
  • DB Michael Ojemudia
  • TE Lachlan Pitts
  • DT Bravvion Roy
  • OL Logan Stenberg
  • LB Davion Taylor
  • S Bralen Trahan
  • CB Kindle Vildor
  • LB Barrington Wade
  • LB Mykal Walker
  • S Kendall Williamson

The following veterans were released:

  • DT Andrew Brown
  • OT Aviante Collins
  • WR Daurice Fountain
  • QB Nathan Peterman
  • CB Greg Stroman
  • WR Nsimba Webster

Additionally, the Bears waived RB Trestan Ebner with an injury designation. Receiver Isaiah Ford is going on injured reserve, meaning his season is over.

Analysis

The Bears previously released reserve quarterback PJ Walker and lineman Alex Leatherwood.

Releasing Walker, a veteran backup, earlier this week came as a bit of a surprise. The Bears had signed Walker to a two-year, $4 million contract worth a guaranteed $2 million. The Bears will still be on the hook for that $2 million paycheck.

But Walker simply didn’t play well in the preseason. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent outplayed him and it showed.

The decision to also release QB Nathan Peterman is also a surprise, but the Bears likely want Peterman on the practice squad.

Leatherwood, a former first-round pick, never emerged as a usable lineman for Luke Getsy’s offense. The Bears claimed him off waivers a year ago when the Raiders cut him, but he wound up playing in only four games with the Bears.

The Bears reportedly gave defensive end Trevis Gipson permission to seek a trade, but it didn’t appear that a trade partner emerged. Gipson slid down the depth chart during training camp, despite recording two sacks. He did not appear to fit Eberflus’ 4-3 defensive scheme well. He totaled just three sacks last season.

