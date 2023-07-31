Offense struggles in 2-minute drill: Chicago Bears training camp report for July 31

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is here. The Bears held their fourth practice of training camp Saturday morning at Halas Hall.

Two-minute miscue: During a two-minute drill near the end of practice Monday, the first-team offense got off to a shaky start against the second-team defense. A botched snap sent the offense going the wrong direction. Quarterback Justin Fields rebounded to pick up two first downs on back-to-back passes to receiver Chase Claypool.

With about 30 seconds remaining on the clock and the offense near midfield, Fields threw a deep ball, but it was intercepted in the end zone by safety Bralen Trahan.

“Everything starts up front with us [during crunch time],” center Cody Whitehair said after practice. “We could be a little bit better, allow Justin to have some more time.”

Interceptions: Trahan, an undrafted rookie from Louisiana, had himself a nice day with a pair of interceptions. In addition to the two-minute drill interception, Trahan picked off backup quarterback PJ Walker in an 11-on-11 session.

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had an interception against Fields and the first-team offense during that same 11-on-11 period. Stevenson continues to split time with rookie Terell Smith with the starting defense.

Pads coming on: The Bears will hold their first padded practice Tuesday. Thus far, the team has been in an acclimation period required by the NFL before players can wear full pads.

Especially for the offensive and defensive line, it’s hard to read too much into practice before the pads come on. Same goes for the running backs, who can’t really use their physicality without pads.

Whitehair said the O-linemen are feeling ready to start hitting.

“We set the tone up front for sure,” Whitehair said. “There’s obviously a smart way to go about it. We’re still teammates, we’re still trying to get to the season and make sure we can be as healthy as we can be. But we also gotta callous ourselves and get ourselves ready.”