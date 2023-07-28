Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says he’s willing to play out season without contract extension

LAKE FOREST – Just a few days ago, the Bears rewarded one of their own. Tight end Cole Kmet signed a four-year contract extension worth $32.8 million in guaranteed money and potentially worth up to $50 million.

The deal took three days of heavy back-and-forth between Kmet’s agent and Bears general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears drafted Kmet with a second-round pick in 2020, they developed him, he proved himself to a new coach and GM in 2022, and so they rewarded him as he entered the final year of his rookie contract.

Two other Bears are in nearly identical situations: cornerback Jaylon Johnson and receiver Darnell Mooney. Both were also drafted in 2020 and are heading into the final year of their rookie contracts. The Bears took Johnson seven picks after Kmet.

Johnson said Friday that he would be willing to play out the 2023 season if he and his camp can’t come to an agreement with Poles and the Bears.

“Yeah, no question,” Johnson said when asked about it. “I’m looking forward to playing. At the end of the day, I feel like we’ve got a really good team. So, I’m looking forward to winning.”

The 24-year-old noted that it would be better to sign a new deal sooner rather than later, but he’s also not going to do anything that might hurt the team.

A year ago, his teammate Roquan Smith refused to participate in practice until he signed a contract extension. That plan ultimately didn’t work out. Smith returned to practice after a few weeks, when it was clear the two sides were not on the same page. The team later traded Smith to Baltimore ahead of the November trade deadline. In January, Smith signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Ravens.

Since the spring, Johnson has been clear that he never had any intention of holding out for a new contract. He showed up on time for training camp and has been participating every day.

“The way I see it is I still have a lot to earn,” Johnson said. “I feel like I still have a lot to prove. So, it’s not like I’m just this person who’s been first-team All-Pro three years in a row and don’t have a contract. I mean, I definitely have some more things to prove.”

Every one of these contract negotiations is unique. Poles understands that. Johnson understands that. The question is whether the two sides value Johnson similarly.

“He’s out at camp working hard,” Poles said of Johnson during a media session Thursday. “We have a process of how we’re going to do things and when we get to that, again, I’ll update you guys as we go in terms of when things get done.”

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was drafted one spot after Johnson in 2020, just joined the upper echelon of NFL cornerbacks in terms of pay. Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million deal just a few days ago.

Diggs has more accolades to his name than Johnson. Diggs has been to two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro player in 2021. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions that year and has 17 interceptions in three seasons.

While Johnson said he believes he can play at an All-Pro level, he knows he doesn’t have those same statistics next to his name.

“I don’t have the accolades,” Johnson said. “My accolades and my ability don’t match up by any means. I definitely have All-Pro talent, for sure. I have Pro Bowl talent. I go out there and lock those guys up.”

Johnson has just one interception and two forced fumbles in three seasons, but he prides himself on defending the opponent’s top receiver. He could bet on himself and hope he has a good season in 2023. A big year in the turnover department could put him closer to the $20 million per year range.

But he could also make the argument that he’s worth something in the range of $13-15 million right now, when compared with some of his peers. Injuries have caused him to miss a dozen games in three years, and that could be giving the Bears pause, too.

“I want the deal done as soon as possible, but I’m not gonna get caught up in it,” Johnson said. “I want to win, and I know accolades come with winning. It’s not too often you just go out here and don’t win games and you get all those accolades.”