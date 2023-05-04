Chicago Bears sign 14 undrafted free agents

The Bears signed 14 undrafted free agent rookies on Thursday, the team announced. The 14 undrafted rookies will join the 10 draft picks they added to the roster last weekend.

The new players will suit up for rookie minicamp beginning Friday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Here’s the full list of undrafted rookies the Bears have signed:

Nick Amoah, OL, UC Davis

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd

Micah Baskerville, LB, LSU

Justin Broiles, DB, Oklahoma

Robert Burns, FB, UConn

Damien Caffery, TE, Stony Brook

Macon Clark, DB, Tulane

Aron Cruikshank, WR, Rutgers

Jalen Harris, DL, Arizona

Robert Haskins, OL, USC

Gabriel Houy, OL, Pittsburgh

Lorenz Metz, OL, Cincinnati

Thyrick Pitts, WR, Delaware

Andre Szmyt, K, Syracuse

