Chicago Bears sign 14 undrafted free agents

The Bears signed 14 undrafted free agent rookies on Thursday, the team announced. The 14 undrafted rookies will join the 10 draft picks they added to the roster last weekend.
The new players will suit up for rookie minicamp beginning Friday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
Here’s the full list of undrafted rookies the Bears have signed:
- Nick Amoah, OL, UC Davis
- Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd
- Micah Baskerville, LB, LSU
- Justin Broiles, DB, Oklahoma
- Robert Burns, FB, UConn
- Damien Caffery, TE, Stony Brook
- Macon Clark, DB, Tulane
- Aron Cruikshank, WR, Rutgers
- Jalen Harris, DL, Arizona
- Robert Haskins, OL, USC
- Gabriel Houy, OL, Pittsburgh
- Lorenz Metz, OL, Cincinnati
- Thyrick Pitts, WR, Delaware
- Andre Szmyt, K, Syracuse
