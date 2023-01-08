Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The end is near. The Bears’ 2022 season will finally come to an end Sunday.

The Bears (3-13) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) at noon from Soldier Field. Matt Eberflus’ first season in charge will come to an end. For Justin Fields and the Bears, the attention will then turn toward the offseason.

Fields will sit out Sunday’s game with a hip injury. Instead, backup Nathan Peterman will start.

Bears force fumble

Bears cornerback Harrison Hand, who was making his first start of the season, stripped Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on a second-down run in Bears’ territory. Bears linebacker Joe Thomas recovered the fumble at the Bears’ own 29-yard line.

The Bears took over with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, trailing by a touchdown.

Vikings score on a quick drive

The Bears received the opening kickoff but went three-and-out and punted. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense drove 73 yards on four plays to score an easy touchdown.

Cousins connected with receiver K.J. Osborn for a 66-yard completion on third-and-7. Osborn went out of bounds at the 4-yard line.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass to receiver Adam Theilen on the following play.

The Vikings took a lead, 6-0, after missing the extra point. The Bears started Greg Stroman Jr. and Harrison Hand at their two cornerback spots.

Inactives and injury updates

Fields will not play in Sunday’s game. For him, the focus will quickly turn toward next season.

The Bears placed guards Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield, as well as cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve this week. They will not play Sunday.

Inactive for the Bears on Sunday is Fields, cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Darrynton Evans, cornerback Jaylon Jones, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive tackle Angelo Blackson.

Gordon is out due to a groin injury. Jones has a concussion. Weatherford has been dealing with an illness this week.

Gordon, Jones, Blackwell and Jaylon Johnson are all out at cornerback for the Bears. Suiting up at the cornerback position will be Breon Borders, Harrison Hand, Michael Ojemudia and Greg Stroman Jr.

What to expect from the Vikings

A win is meaningless for the Bears, but the Vikings are preparing for the playoffs next week. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings starters are expected to play in the game, but the question is for how long? The Vikings still have some playoff seeding implications up for grabs, but they are no longer in play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Bears could benefit from a loss. If the Bears lose and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears would earn the No. 1 overall draft pick in the spring. With a win, the Bears could wind up picking as low as No. 4 overall, depending what happens across the league.

Here’s five things to watch in Sunday’s game. Does anybody think the Bears have a shot in this game?

