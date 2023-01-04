Bears

Chicago Bears sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year extension, per reports

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears Equanimeous St. Brown hauls in a long pass and carries Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander for a few extra yards during their game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have already started looking toward next year.

The team signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year extension, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by The Athletic. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the extension is worth $1.25 million.

St. Brown, 26, originally signed a one-year free agent contract with the Bears last March. He had previously been a sixth-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers and played four seasons in Green Bay.

This season, St. Brown has played in 15 games for the Bears and caught 20 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown. He has also been a reliable blocker as a receiver. His 320 receiving yards are third on the team behind receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet.

The Bears value St. Brown for more than just his on-field abilities. Head coach Matt Eberflus praised St. Brown’s leadership abilities just last week.

“He provides leadership,” Eberflus said. “He does a really good job with the other players. He can play multiple positions, he’s a big target.”

