Bears place right guard Teven Jenkins on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST – The Bears placed starting right guard Teven Jenkins on injured reserve Wednesday. Jenkins suffered a scary neck injury in a game Dec. 18 at Soldier Field and visited the hospital that day.

The injury proved to be less severe than initially feared and Jenkins returned to action just two weeks later. He did, however, re-injure his neck on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He left Sunday’s game in the first half and did not return.

His replacement at right guard, Michael Schofield, then suffered a knee injury in the same game. Schofield went on IR as well Wednesday, along with cornerback Josh Blackwell. It’s unclear what Blackwell’s injury was.

The Bears signed linebackers DeMarquis Gates and Terrell Lewis and defensive end Jalyn Holmes to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

Injury report: Safety Jaquan Brisker (personal), quarterback Justin Fields (hip), cornerback Jaylon Jones (concussion) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Fields has already been ruled out of this week’s game against Minnesota. Nathan Peterman will start instead.

Long snapper Patrick Scales (neck) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) were limited participants in practice. Guard Ja’Tyre Carter (back) and receiver Dante Pettis (head) were full participants.