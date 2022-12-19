Justin Fields breaks Bears QB rushing record in 25-20 loss to Eagles

Justin Fields etched his name into the Chicago Bears’ record book on Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to run for 1,000 yards in a season.

He’s also just the third QB in history to accomplish that feat, joining Lamar Jackson (2019, 2020) and Michael Vick (2006).

“Pretty special stuff,” tight end Cole Kmet said.

But is it something Fields plans on doing in 2023?

And 2024?

And for the rest of his career?

“No, sir,” Fields said at the postgame podium after the Eagles’ 25-20 victory at Soldier Field. “I don’t plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every year.”

That comment elicited hearty laughs from reporters, but it’s a heady remark from a second-year player who knows a vastly improved passing game is the key to long-term success.

Take one look at the Eagles for quick and easy proof.

Their QB, Jalen Hurts, is fleet of foot as well, but he’s also blessed to have two top-notch receivers. A.J. Brown (9 catches for 181 yards) and DeVonta Smith (5-126) combined for 14 receptions for 307 yards Sunday.

That accounted for all but eight of Hurts’ passing yards.

Fields, meanwhile, was already without Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool then lost Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) on the fifth play from scrimmage.

Fields did all he could to keep the Bears alive, running for 81 yards in the first half and finishing with 95 on 15 carries. He broke Bobby Douglass’ 50-year old record for most rush yards by a Bears QB on a highlight-reel 39-yard scamper on second-and-27 in the second quarter.

“I wouldn’t be here without God; I wouldn’t be here without my teammates and coaches,” Fields said. “They’re pushing me every day. ...

“Of course it’s a great honor (to run for 1,000 yards), but it’s really because of those guys.”

Said teammate Dante Pettis: “Especially in preseason I saw how fast he was and I was like, ‘Damn, OK. This guy can run a little bit.’ So it doesn’t really surprise me. But some of the plays are like, ‘Whoa!’”

For sure, one of them was that 39-yard carry – a play that should have been a sack, but Fields somehow escaped the clutches of Haason Reddick by ducking through the tackle.

Then it was off to the races.

Fields went from the 50-yard line to the 30 in the blink of an eye, made LB T.J. Edwards look silly with a juke and then used a solid block by Velus Jones Jr. before stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line.

Fields didn’t know the play was over, though, and he kept running all the way into the end zone.

“That boy is nice,” said Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. “Everything we seen on film we knew that already. ...

“He got me a couple of times. Man, I just felt like he gets on you so fast. I respect him. He’s up and coming, that’s for sure.”

Cornerback Darius Slay summed it up more succinctly, saying: “He’s a highlight reel for sure.”

The Bears hung around all day, holding the Eagles scoreless in the first quarter and then taking a 6-3 lead on a 9-yard TD run by David Montgomery. They eventually fell behind 17-6, but climbed within 17-13 when Montgomery scored again, this time on a 10-yard reception.

The Eagles went up 25-13 on a 1-yard run by Hurts with 4:25 remaining. Fields, who was forced to leave due to cramps on the previous drive, returned and threw a 35-yard TD pass to a wide-open Byron Pringle with 2:52 left.

The Eagles recovered the ensuing onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock to improve to an NFL-best 13-1.

The wins and losses don’t matter much to the Bears now. After all, they’re 3-11 overall and have lost seven in a row.

Now is when every player should set some sort of individual goals, big or small.

For Fields, that’s easy: Run for 207 more yards to break Jackson’s single-season record for most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history.

Sound good?

“I mean I’m already deep into this year, so might as well try to go get that record,” Fields said. “Three games left? Seventy yards a game. So we’ll see what happens.”

