Chicago Bears are hopeful Justin Fields will play, but they also signed another quarterback

LAKE FOREST – The Bears are hoping that starting quarterback Justin Fields can return to action this week against the Green Bay Packers, but they are taking plenty of precautions in case he can’t.

Fields continues to deal with a left shoulder injury, which sidelined him last week against the New York Jets. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian played through an oblique injury in Sunday’s loss, and is still dealing with the same injury. Siemian did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Fields, who was limited Wednesday, split reps with practice squad quarterback Nathan Peterman in practice at Halas Hall. The Bears also gave themselves an additional insurance option by signing quarterback Tim Boyle off Detroit’s practice squad.

Fields remains day-to-day, according to head coach Matt Eberflus. Fields injured his left shoulder, his non-throwing shoulder, on Nov. 20 against Atlanta when he landed awkwardly on his arm. He’s dealing with some partially torn ligaments in his shoulder. He warmed up prior to Sunday’s game against the Jets, but he failed to clear the medical hurdles required to play.

Fields said Wednesday that last week during practice he could do only “basic stuff.”

“I just want to make sure that I can do everything I need to do to play a game,” Fields said. “I’ll know in practice.”

The Bears take on the Packers at noon Sunday at Soldier Field. In a rarity for this historic rivalry, neither team has much of a playoff chance remaining. The Packers (4-8) have just one more win than the Bears (3-9).

With a bye week coming up after the Packers game, it could be prudent for the Bears to give Fields’ shoulder an extra week of rest. They don’t play again until Dec. 18. Like he did last week, however, Eberflus is keeping his plans under wraps.

“If he feels really comfortable and feels great and his mobility and strength’s back for the medical staff, and then GM and head coach look at it and say, ‘Hey, green light’ – then it’s a green light,” Eberflus said. “So we’ll see it during the course of the week.”

Fields said, publicly anyway, that the situation with the bye week doesn’t matter to him. Still, the fact that the Bears are bringing in Boyle is relevant.

The 28-year-old Boyle went undrafted in 2018 out of Eastern Kentucky, then signed with the Packers. He was with Green Bay for three seasons, but rarely played. He spent 2021 and all of this season on the Lions’ practice squad. He started three games in place of injured Jared Goff last season.

Adding Boyle to the active roster gives the Bears four options at quarterback between Fields, Siemian, Boyle and Peterman, who is on the practice squad but could be flexed up to the active roster.

Siemian nearly had to sit out Sunday’s game after injuring his oblique before kickoff. There was some confusion at MetLife Stadium over who would be playing after the Bears announced Peterman would start. With both Fields and Siemian dealing with injuries, the Bears had no choice but to bring in another QB.

Fields definitely wants to play this week, but it might not be up to him.

“We’ve always got to be protective of the quarterback,” Eberflus said. “We’ve got to keep him safe. He’s got to keep himself out of harm’s way. The situation this week is no different. Certainly, we look at all that every single week.”

Jackson done for season: Eberflus confirmed that safety Eddie Jackson is, indeed, done for the season. The Bears placed Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot during Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Eberflus said the Bears still aren’t certain if Jackson will need surgery, but his 2022 season is over.

The Bears lost both Jackson and receiver Darnell Mooney for the remainder of the season on the same day.