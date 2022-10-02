Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Live updates from MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Somebody is going to be 3-1 after Sunday.

The Chicago Bears and New York Giants square off at noon from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Both teams are 2-1. Someone will exit this game with a 3-1 record – unless there’s a tie, of course.

Catch up on everything you need to know ahead of the game below.

Bears add new kicker ahead of Sunday’s game

On Saturday, the Bears signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and immediately elevated him to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Starting kicker Cairo Santos, who prior to Saturday was the only place kicker on the roster, did not travel with the team to New Jersey. Santos has been away from the team for several days dealing with a personal matter.

Badgley, 27, is in his fifth professional season. He spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2018-20. He split time last season between Indianapolis and Tennessee. He briefly signed with Jacksonville in August but didn’t last long with the Jaguars.

Badgley has made 80.5% of his field goal attempts during his career, and made a career-best 59-yard field goal in 2018.

Latest injury news

Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) were ruled out on Friday. Neither will play Sunday.

Running back Khalil Herbert is expected to be the featured back after a big game last week against Houston. The Bears also elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad ahead of the game.

Look for cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Jones to fill the void with Johnson out at cornerback. They stepped up last week in Johnson’s place.

Receiver Velus Jones Jr. is questionable with a hamstring injury, but was a full participant in practice Friday. Jones could potentially make his NFL debut. The rookie third-round draft pick missed each of the first three games due to the injury. The Bears could use him with receiver Byron Pringle going on injured reserve this week.

What to expect from the Giants

The Bears and the Giants are two teams in similar situations. They have new general managers, new head coaches and young quarterbacks on their rookie contracts.

They also both have winning records through three games, which not a lot of NFL pundits saw coming. Here’s five things to watch in Sunday’s game.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will square off against Bears QB Justin Fields. The Bears have yet to get the passing game going with Fields, but they have leaned on a strong rushing attack through the first three weeks.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s the latest news out of Halas Hall this week.

