Bears

Chicago Bears sign 14 players to practice squad

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears tight end Chase Allen carries the ball after a reception during their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 13, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears tight end Chase Allen carries the ball after a reception during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have made a flurry of moves Wednesday, claiming six players off waivers, waiving four players and releasing another. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are hard at work building their first roster.

They also signed 14 players to the practice squad Wednesday. Most of these players were waived Tuesday and cleared waivers Wednesday. Practice squad players practice with the team during the season, but do not dress for game days. Players can be called up to the active roster several times during the season.

The Bears’ practice squad

  • TE Chase Allen
  • DL Trevon Coley
  • WR Isaiah Coulter
  • DL Micah Dew-Treadway
  • OL Dieter Eiselen
  • RB Darrynton Evans
  • LB DeMarquis Gates
  • CB Thomas Graham Jr.
  • DB Davontae Harris
  • DL Sam Kamara
  • QB Nathan Peterman
  • OL Lachavious Simmons
  • DB A.J. Thomas
  • WR Nsimba Webster
Chicago BearsMatt EberflusRyan Poles
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for Shaw Media. He also contributes to high school football coverage at Friday Night Drive. Sean has covered various sports at the amateur, college and professional levels since 2012. He joined Shaw Media in 2016.