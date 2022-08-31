Chicago Bears sign 14 players to practice squad

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have made a flurry of moves Wednesday, claiming six players off waivers, waiving four players and releasing another. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are hard at work building their first roster.

They also signed 14 players to the practice squad Wednesday. Most of these players were waived Tuesday and cleared waivers Wednesday. Practice squad players practice with the team during the season, but do not dress for game days. Players can be called up to the active roster several times during the season.

The Bears’ practice squad