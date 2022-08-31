Bears claim 6 players off waivers, including former Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST – The Bears are taking a chance on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

General manger Ryan Poles and the Bears claimed the former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman off waivers Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Leatherwood was the 17th overall draft pick in 2021, about 14 months ago. First-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels appeared to have given up on Leatherwood when Leatherwood failed to make the 53-man roster Tuesday and was waived.

The Bears claimed six total players off waivers Wednesday, including Leathwood. Additionally, they claimed former Eagles defensive back Josh Blackwell, former Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, former Vikings nose tackle Armon Watts, former Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford and former Jets tight end Trevon Wesco. The Bears will have to clear six spots on the 53-man roster in order to accommodate for the new players.

In claiming Leatherwood, the Bears inherit the remainder of his rookie contract, which runs through the 2024 season. Since Leatherwood was a first-round pick, the Bears also have the opportunity to tack on a fifth-year option to his deal.

Leatherwood started all 18 games for the Raiders last season, including the playoffs. He began the year as the right tackle, but struggled in that role and moved to guard midseason.

Matt Eberflus’ Bears appeared to have solidified the offensive line in recent weeks with Larry Borom playing right tackle and Teven Jenkins playing right guard. Adding Leatherwood into the mix seems to indicate that things are still in flux.

Jenkins went on a wild ride during camp, moving from reserve right tackle to starting right guard in a matter of days. Jenkins said Tuesday that the guard position was beginning to feel “natural” to him. Asked if he expected to start in the season opener, Jenkins said, “That’s not for me to decide.”

“That’s up to [the front office], however they want to put it or however they want to answer that,” Jenkins said.

Even if Leatherwood doesn’t start, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move for Poles to take a chance on a former first-round draft pick.

Transactions update: The Bears are waiving defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga in order to make space on the roster for the newly acquired players, according to a report from the NFL Network. Tonga, a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, appeared in 15 games as a rookie last season.