Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns preview: 4 things to watch in Saturday’s game

The Bears have one more tuneup remaining.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and his team will return to action Saturday during their third and final preseason game. The Bears and the Browns will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The game will be broadcast locally on Fox-32.

This will be the final glimpse of the team until the season opener Sept. 11. Here are four things to watch during Saturday’s game.

The starting offense

The Bears’ starters are expected to play until halftime. Some veterans might play fewer snaps than their more inexperienced teammates. It remains a case-by-case basis, Eberflus said.

If quarterback Justin Fields and the starters play until halftime, that would be by far the most they’ve played this preseason. The starting offense has played four possessions so far in the preseason. They failed to score in three possessions against Kansas City, then scored a field goal during their only possession against Seattle.

Fields has played 27 total snaps in the preseason. He and the offense need more reps together ahead of the regular season.

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith waits on the snap against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 25 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Roquan’s return

Linebacker Roquan Smith will return to game action for the first time since his standoff with general manager Ryan Poles came to an end. Smith returned to practice a week ago and said he would play out the final year of his contract. Contract negotiations for a long-term extension are effectively over until the end of the season.

Smith made his presence known immediately during his first practice in team drills this week. He stuffed running back David Montgomery on the first play.

Smith is expected to play Saturday. He could be playing with a massive chip on his shoulder this season. Expect to see him flying around and contributing both in coverage and in the run game. This will be the first extended look at how Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams plan to use their best linebacker.

Roster cuts looming

The Bears must cut the roster from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday afternoon. For many players, this will be the final opportunity to show what they can do. This third and final preseason game is particularly important for players on the fringe of the roster.

Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn, the linebacker out of Wisconsin, is one player to keep an eye on. Sanborn has played well with the second-string defense during the preseason. Has it been enough to earn a roster spot?

Other roster players to watch include undrafted rookie cornerbacks Lamar Jackson and Jaylon Jones (who sat out practice Thursday with an injury), running back De’Montre Tuggle, pass rusher Charles Snowden, tackle Lachavious Simmons and rookie guards Zachary Thomas and Ja’Tyre Carter, among others.

Cornerbacks Tavon Young (lower leg) and Thomas Graham Jr. (hamstring) are likely on the bubble, but neither has practiced in weeks. Receiver Tajae Sharpe (undisclosed) also has missed the past week with an injury.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes under pressure from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen during a preseason game on Aug. 18 in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear/AP)

Fields’ poise in new offense

Twenty-seven snaps is not enough to get a feel for a new offense. That’s why Fields and the starters will play so much. With receivers Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle sidelined by injuries, it has been even harder for Fields to become comfortable.

Eberflus said he’s looking for Fields to show poise and to have command, have a presence out on the field.

“We’re just excited to get him more in there, more comfortable,” Eberflus said. “He’s a young player. This is a big-game experience for him that he’s going to have prior to the start of the season, and he’s excited about it.”

Fields and tight end Cole Kmet looked good in the Seattle game. Fields needs to keep developing that familiarity with other targets, too. Equanimeous St. Brown has been a huge part of the offense in practice but hasn’t caught a pass in a preseason game yet. Who else will step up at receiver?

The right side of the offensive line also will be worth watching as guard Teven Jenkins and tackle Larry Borom continue to take reps with the starting unit.