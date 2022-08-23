2022 Chicago Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 23

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

Shaw Local Senior Bears analyst Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day during camp. Follow Hammond on Twitter here, and follow Arkush on Twitter here.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Offense: C-

Head coach Matt Eberflus indicated before practice that the focus Tuesday was on first and second downs and the run game, so there weren’t too many third-down situations during team drills except in a red zone segment. The practice was the most physical of any practice thus far during camp.

Tuesday was a win for the defense. Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson each had interceptions against quarterback Justin Fields. Eberflus said his starters will play the entire first half in Saturday’s preseason game at Cleveland. On Tuesday, the offense looked like it needs those reps.

Offensive star of the day: David Montgomery

Montgomery made a nice play in the passing game running out of the backfield. Fields hit his running back up the middle for a big gain. Montgomery looks like he’s back to full health after dealing with an injury in recent weeks.

Defense: A

Linebacker Roquan Smith returned to team drills for the first time and his presence was apparent. On the first rep of 11-on-11, Smith busted into the backfield and hit Montgomery for a tackle for loss. Smith looked impressive in the run game all afternoon. He set the tone in a highly physical practice.

Gordon and Johnson were flying all over the place in the secondary. Johnson’s interception came on a ball intended for receiver Darnell Mooney that just grazed Mooney’s fingertips. The throw from Fields might’ve been a touch off, but it’s hard to say without seeing the replay. Johnson grabbed the deflected pass.

Defensive star of the day: Kyler Gordon

This was a tough one between Smith and Gordon. Gordon gets the not for the back-to-back plays where he had an easy sack rushing unblocked off the edge followed by an interception on a tipped pass.