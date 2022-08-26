Can Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn earn a roster spot with Chicago Bears?

LAKE FOREST – Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn lived out the dream of countless kids in the Chicago area. He played linebacker for the Chicago Bears and caught an interception at Soldier Field during the team’s first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13.

No matter that it was a preseason game. How many youth football players across the Chicago area dream of something like that?

The 22-year-old soaked in the moment, but didn’t bask in the glory for long.

“At the same time, it was kind of, all right, now practice in two days,” Sanborn said. “That’s been my mindset through everything, through all of training camp and everything. Taking it day-by-day.”

Sanborn has been a sponge. That’s how it should be when a player comes to a team as an undrafted rookie. He signed with the Bears in early May following a stellar college career at Wisconsin. There was some thought that he might be selected by someone in the draft, but he ultimately fell through the cracks.

In his preseason debut, he caught an interception, recovered a fumble, had five tackles on defense plus two on special teams. A few days later in Seattle, he again totaled five tackles on defense and two more on special teams.

The Bears will take on the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game Saturday, then they have to cut the roster from 80 players to 53 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Sanborn is a player the Bears certainly want to keep around. But has he done enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster?

His ability to be useful both on defense and on special teams could be the reason why he might make the team Tuesday. He’s unlikely to start at linebacker, but if he can provide something in kick coverage, he’s in good shape.

“Jack Sanborn, you guys can’t deny it right now, his production,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “He made two tackles inside the 20 last game, he made tackles the game before that, he had an interception on defense. I mean, he had a fumble recovery, too, right? So, everyone can see that.”

For Sanborn, it’s real simple. He believes he has shown that he knows what he’s doing on the football field, no matter which aspect of the game.

“I’ve shown I have a good understanding of what’s going on,” Sanborn said. “I can play football. I can be a playmaker, I think. Just along with that, just coming in and working hard, working every day.”

Sanborn said he has had great conversations about special teams with players like DeAndre Houston-Carson, who has been a special teams ace for the Bears in recent years, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow was once in Sanborn’s shoes. As an undrafted linebacker out of Division II Greenville University, special teams was a big part of Morrow’s game in his early years with the Raiders. The fact that Morrow is now in his sixth year in the league and a starting linebacker is a testament to his work ethic and drive. Not many undrafted rookie make it that long.

Morrow’s face lit up last week when asked about Sanborn.

“Lake Zurich’s own,” he said with a laugh.

He later added that he could see Sanborn’s confidence growing.

“That’s exciting to see because the game of football, when you get to this level, I think they all kind of understand the scheme is pretty simple,” Morrow said. “Then it’s just going out there and understanding like, I can do this, I can play these plays, I’ve done it before, it’s just ball.”

Dave Borgonzi, the Bears’ linebackers coach, called Sanborn an “instinctive” player.

“That’s the thing with Jack, he’s still going to keep improving,” Borgonzi said. “He’s not there yet, but [it’s] his ability to self correct, not make the same mistake twice and his intensity that he brings every day.”

Even if Sanborn doesn’t make the 53-man roster next week, the Bears will certainly try to keep him on their practice squad. He would have to clear waivers first.

Saturday is one more chance for him to show that he can be a consistent player.

“I don’t really put any added pressure or anything like that on me,” Sanborn said. “That’s how I’m going to be. I’m going to be myself.”