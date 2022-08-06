Bears training camp notes: Tackle Teven Jenkins returns to practice

LAKE FOREST – Bears tackle Teven Jenkins was back at practice Saturday for the first time since July 27. Jenkins had been sitting out with an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

There has been much speculation surrounding Jenkins. The NFL Network reported last week that the Bears were potentially seeking to trade the second-year tackle, who was the 39th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Jenkins, if on the field, is expected to battle for one of the starting tackle positions. During practice Saturday, he was very limited in his participation. He did not play in any team drills, so it’s hard to know where he stands on the depth chart at this time.

“I would say that we’re ramping him up,” Eberflus said. “Today he did individual and tomorrow we’ll ramp him up. We’ll talk with our trainer [Andre Tucker] and we’ll work from there.”

Attendance: Veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn returned to practice after missing one day. Quinn had an excused absence on Friday, according to Eberflus.

Receiver Byron Pringle (quad) will be out for a while. Eberflus provided no timeline. Receiver Velus Jones Jr. and cornerback Kyler Gordon are day-to-day with undisclosed injuries.

Cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley sat out practice Saturday, as did tight end James O’Shaughnessy and defensive tackle Angelo Blackson. Center Lucas Patrick (hand) and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (hamstring) remain out.

Receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an apparent ankle injury Saturday. A teammate rolled up on his leg while he was making a block in 11-on-11. Tackle Braxton Jones also left practice briefly, but did return. Eberflus didn’t have any update on Harry, but he did say Braxton Jones should be fine.

Transactions: The Bears waived linebacker Christian Albright and signed free agent linebacker DeMarquis Gates on Saturday morning. Gates was a USFL star in the spring as a member of the Birmingham Stallions. He won the USFL championship and was an All-USFL selection.

The 26-year-old linebacker went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2018 and had brief stints with Cleveland, Washington and Minnesota, but never made it through training camp. He has since played in the XFL, the CFL and the USFL.