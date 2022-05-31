Hub Arkush: Bears have serious question marks along defensive line

With Akiem Hicks reportedly signing with Tampa Bay, the Bears’ entire starting defensive line from last season – Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols – is gone.

Initially people had no reason to focus on that because with the switch from a base 3-4 defense to Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 scheme it was assumed outside linebackers Robert Quinn and All-Pro Khalil Mack would be moving up to defensive end, maintaining or perhaps even improving the defensive front.

Of course, Mack now is gone, too.

In place of all that departed All-Pro and Pro-Bowl talent, the Bears have added defensive tackles Justin Jones, undrafted rookie free agent Micah Dew-Treadway, second-year player Auzoyah Alufohai, in addition to adding defensive ends Al-Quadin Muhammad, fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson and undrafted rookie free agent Carson Taylor.

They also will return veteran backups Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr., Trevis Gipson, Jeremiah Attaochu, LaCale London and last year’s rookies Khyiris Tonga and Charles Snowden.

While there is some promise there, the reality is all that separates the defensive line right now from the offensive line in terms of known talent and proven starters is Quinn, who most believe could be the next one on a plane put of town if some playoff-hungry team offers a package of picks, including at least one second- or third-round pick.

Quinn wants to stay but knows it isn’t up to him.

The keys to this line being good enough include newbies Jones and Muhammad panning out, which vets can nail down the nose-tackle spot and push Jones at the other tackle, along with significant improvement from developmental prospects such as Tonga, Gipson and Snowden.

Many believe the most important position in the Tampa 2 defense is the three-technique tackle that Jones is earmarked for but could be pushed by Edwards Jr.

That’s backed up by it being the one position general manger Ryan Poles tried to go big at, but he swung and missed on Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.

Jones was Poles’ second choice, and multiple sources suggest he was more like a third or fourth choice. He’s never started more than 12 games in a season, never had more than 19 tackles in a year, has only 4 ½ career sacks and is basically a guy with some nice traits who has yet to show anything to suggest he’ll be a great three-technique.

[ Related: Late-night call from Matt Eberflus leads Justin Jones to Chicago ]

Muhammad looks like a nicer fit at left end, but last year was his first as a starter after four seasons as a backup.

It also is a minor concern that in spite of his joining a new organization with his pedestrian resume, Muhammad has elected not to participate in a single on-field workout and has only even been seen at them once during the veteran camp in April.

Yes, it’s all been voluntary but for a lesser known guy trying to step into Mack’s shoes, you’d hope to see a little more leadership and desire.

Also worth watching here is the hope that Gipson can take this position away from Muhammad because if he’s not ready to demand reps the pass rush is going to struggle.

The veteran Blackson probably will open the season at the anchor tackle, but if Tonga doesn’t force at least a 50-50 rotation – let alone take that spot over altogether – it would be another red flag.

Once again, yes, this is what a rebuild looks like, but is there a single guy in this group we can say with certainty will still be here as soon as next year?

More importantly, are there any we can say with certainty we’ll want to be back next year?

For all you nothing-but-blue-sky guys and true believers out there, while it seems almost no one is looking, this could be a real trouble spot for the Bears, at least in the near term.