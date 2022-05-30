Bears’ offensive scheme change under Luke Getsy could be advantageous for TE Cole Kmet

LAKE FOREST – There’s two plays from last season that Bears tight end Cole Kmet can’t stop thinking about.

Both came in the end zone, one against San Francisco at Soldier Field and the other against the Green Bay at Lambeau Field. He was open on both plays, but each went awry due to timing issues between Kmet and quarterback Justin Fields.

Kmet pinpointed both those plays – which would’ve been touchdowns if executed properly – as the type of plays that he thinks he and Fields will improve on during their second year together. That’s why Kmet wanted to work out with Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney during their downtime in the offseason.

“It was just good bonding and good feel for each other and I think that goes to the field, so I think that’s important,” Kmet said.

Kmet started all 17 games and caught 60 passes for 612 yards last season, his second in the NFL. His receiving yard total ranked 12th among NFL tight ends last season. He failed to find the end zone, though, and being a reliable target in the red zone has to become a priority for him.

His 60 receptions for 612 yards put him second in both categories on the Bears, behind only Mooney (81 receptions, 1,055 yards). They are likely to be the Bears’ top two passing targets again this season, which makes that timing with Fields all the more important.

Individually, Kmet’s biggest focuses over the offseason were improving his hands in order to become a more reliable hands catcher (as opposed to using his body) and being more violent in his blocks.

“He has the pedigree and all the athletic ability you want,” first-year tight ends coach Jim Dray said. “It’s just detailing the finer elements of technique that you need to have to be a successful all-around tight end. He’s well on his way.”

Kmet recalled a memory of his dad asked his uncle Jeff Zgonina, who played in the NFL for 17 years and is currently an assistant coach with the Commanders, how he lasted so long in the league. Zgonina was a defensive tackle for numerous teams.

“‘You feel like you’re getting cut every day,’” Kmet remembered Zgonina saying. “And that’s a tough feeling but it, that’s how you’ve got to come here every day. So regardless of whether it was the old regime, new regime, whatever it is, this is the NFL. Jobs are on the line every day.”

To be clear: Kmet is in no danger of being cut. The Bears have big plans for him in 2022. He will continue to be the featured tight end in first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense.

[ Bears move Teven Jenkins from left to right tackle ]

Getsy likes Kmet’s versatility. That will be huge in the Bears offense, which could look something like what San Francisco runs under coach Kyle Shanahan or what Green Bay runs under Matt LaFleur. The scheme can be advantageous for tight ends. Look no further than San Francisco’s George Kittle. Kittle was among Shanahan and GM John Lynch’s first draft class and has thrived in the system.

The Bears will likely be moving the offensive line laterally in the run game, which puts an added emphasis on the tight ends to be mobile and to be violent blockers. That allows for great pass-catching opportunities in play action. It also allowed for exciting opportunities with a mobile quarterback.

“I don’t want to get too much in detail with it, but Justin’s on the move a lot, and I think he does well with that,” Kmet said. “That’s been exciting to see and you see the types of throws he can make with his legs and on the run and off-schedule.”

That excites Kmet, and it should excited Bears fans too.