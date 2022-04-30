Get to know all the Bears’ Day 3 draft picks

LAKE FOREST – The Bears entered Saturday with only three draft picks remaining. Through trades, they turned that into a stockpile of eight picks.

The Bears made deals with the Chargers, Bills, Texans and Bengals on Saturday. When the dust settled on the trades, the Bears held two fifth-round picks, three sixth-round picks and three seventh-round picks in final day of the draft.

Bears draft Southern Utah tackle Braxton Jones in fifth round, 168th overall

The Bears selected Southern Utah tackle Braxton Jones with the 168th overall pick. Jones was a three-year starter at left tackle at Southern Utah and a two-time FCS All-American. He is a 6-foot-5, 310 pounds tackle who grew up in Utah. He has long arms at 35 3/8 inches.

Going from the FCS level to the NFL will likely be an adjustment for Jones, but he has the size and the body type to succeed as an NFL tackle.

“There might be some tweaks and technique that I need to fix, and some strength things, but that will come quickly,” Jones said. “I think I’ll be able to come in and make a big impact immediately.”

Bears select Miami (Ohio) edge rusher Dominique Robinson with 174th overall pick

Dominique Robinson Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Dominique Robinson runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings/AP)

The Bears drafted Miami (Ohio) edge rusher Dominique Robinson with a fifth-round pick (174th overall). Robinson was a third-team All-MAC performer in 2021 with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Robinson played wide receiver at Miami as recently as 2019. He grew up in Canton, Ohio, and played quarterback in high school. He measures in a 6-foot-4, 253 pounds. Having played edge rusher for only two seasons, he may require some time to develop at the NFL level.

“I consider myself to be really, really raw,” Robinson said. “I’ve been working on some new stuff. I was a one-dimensional player, kind of. I only had one move throughout college. I wanted to add some power.”

Bears scout Brendan Rehor said Robinson’s athletic ability is what stands out most, while noting that Robinson will have to improve against the run.

Bears draft San Diego State offensive lineman Zachary Thomas with 186th overall pick

San Diego State offensive lineman Zachary Thomas, left, blocks Fresno State defensive tackle Kevin Atkins during a game on Nov. 15, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez/AP)

With their third pick of the day, the Bears selected San Diego State offensive lineman Zachary Thomas with a sixth-round draft pick (186th overall).

Thomas played both right and left tackle for the Aztecs, but likely projects as a guard at the NFL level. As a left tackle last season, he was a first-team All-Mountain West performer. He has one major injury in his past: a torn ACL in 2018. At 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, Thomas doesn’t have the size that teams look for in a starting tackle.

Thomas said he doesn’t know what role he’ll play with the Bears, but he’s excited to compete for a spot.

“I love putting guys on their backs and I think I’m going to fit into this system really well,” he said.

Thomas is the older brother of San Diego State edge rusher Cameron Thomas, who the Arizona Cardinals drafted in the third round on Friday night. The brothers watched the draft together.

“I would sum it up with one word, exciting,” Zachary Thomas said. “Just getting to see him go yesterday and celebrate. Then wait a little bit today and do the same thing all over again. It’s been unreal.”

Bears select Baylor running back Trestan Ebner with 203rd overall pick

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner stiff arms Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II during the Big 12 Conference championship on Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP/AP)

The Bears drafted Baylor running back Trestan Ebner with a sixth-round draft pick (203rd overall).

Ebner was the Big 12 special teams player of the year in 2021 and a first-team all-Big 12 performer as a kick returner. He rushed for 799 yards and two touchdowns on 148 carries for Baylor. He has been a reliable receiving back over his five seasons at Baylor. He caught 20 passes or more in every season.

“That’s his calling card and his best value, honestly,” Bears scout Breck Ackley said of Ebner. “In high school he played a little bit of receiver, played some quarterback, kind of moved around but that’s the first thing that stands out when you watch him. The guy runs routes like a receiver, he catches the ball naturally.”

Ebner will join a Bears backfield that includes David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Darrynton Evans. Ebner remembers facing Montgomery a few years back in a Big 12 matchup.

Bears use sixth-round pick on Illinois center Doug Kramer

Illinois offensive lineman Doug Kramer warms ups prior to facing Minnesota, on Nov. 6 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs/AP)

The Bears selected Illinois center Doug Kramer with a sixth-round pick (207th overall) on Saturday. Kramer went to Hinsdale Central and was a five-year starter for the Illini.

Kramer was a three-year team captain and a second-team All-Big Ten performer in 2021. He gives the Bears additional depth on the interior of the offensive line, where they signed free agent Lucas Patrick to play center earlier in the offseason.

Kramer started 48 games at Illinois and played more than 3,000 snaps at center. At 6-foot-2, 299 pounds, he’s not the biggest lineman, but his experience level at the center position could make him extremely valuable.

Bears draft Southern guard Ja’Tyre Carter at 226th overall

Ja'Tyre Carter Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings/AP)

With a seventh-round draft pick, the Bears selected Southern University offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter at 226th overall.

Carter was a four-year starter at left tackle while at Southern. Bears scout Breck Ackley said Carter likely projects as a guard at the NFL level. At 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, he has decent size. He was a first-team All-SWAC performer as a junior and a second-team performer last season as a senior.

He became the first player drafted out of Southern since 2004.

This is a developing story. Check back at shawlocal.com for the latest updates.







