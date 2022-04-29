Bears select Washington CB Kyler Gordon with 39th overall pick

LAKE FOREST – The Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the 39th overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night.

At 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, Gordon isn’t the biggest of defensive backs, but he possesses the athletic traits that NFL teams drool over.

Gordon had a true breakout season as a redshirt junior in 2021, when he started 12 games and totaled 46 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. He led Washington in both passes defended and interceptions last season. His performance earned him first-team All-Pac 12 honors. He was primarily an outside cornerback in college, but did line up in the slot at times.

The move marked the first draft pick for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears didn’t have a first-round draft pick Thursday night. They traded it to the New York Giants in a draft day trade a year ago in order to move up and select quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears needed more help at the cornerback position. They have 2020 second-round pick Jaylon Johnson starting at one outside cornerback spot, but will need another starter to complement Johnson. Cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham Jr. saw playing time last season, but neither is a sure thing for a starting job. Adding Gordon to the mix gives the team a solid stable of young cornerbacks.

The Bears came into the night holding the 39th, 48th and 71st overall picks.

