Following month-long hospital stay, Round Lake Beach man visits Bears, Roquan Smith

In his hospital room, 21-year-old Javier Bolanos stayed warm thanks to his various Chicago Bears blankets. His room was always sure to be decked out in orange and blue.

The Round Lake Beach resident spent a month at Advocate Luther General Hospital in Park Ridge after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke late last year. The brain bleed was caused by an arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that weakened to the point of rupture.

He was released from the hospital in December and has been in rehabilitation to regain mobility after losing movement in the right side of his body. He is now on his way to recovery.

Bolanos had the opportunity on Monday to tour the Chicago Bears’ Halas Hall practice facility in Lake Forest and meet Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, one of his favorite players. He toured the building with his family, his girlfriend and his doctors and care team.

“I just was shocked,” Bolanos said, according to a press release from Advocate Aurora Health. “I couldn’t believe Roquan Smith, the one I see on TV, was there.”

Most arteriovenous malformations often go undiagnosed. Symptoms can vary in severity, occur randomly, and come about at any time in a person’s life. They occur in less than 1% of the general population.

Bolanos’ doctors have been impressed with his progress, his positive outlook throughout the process and his love of football.

“Javier’s improvement in a short period of time has been tremendous,” said Dr. Demetrius Lopes, co-director of the Comprehensive Stroke Program at Advocate Aurora Health. “To me, this young man’s incredible recovery speaks a lot to his resilience, the care he received, and the support from his loved ones. It’s a winning combination, there’s no doubt about it.”