Bears sign tight end Ryan Griffin

The Bears signed former New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Griffin, 32, will enter his 10th season in the NFL this fall. He played for the Houston Texans from 2013-18, before playing the past three season with the Jets. He appeared in 14 games last season for the Jets, totaling 27 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

We have signed TE Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract.



Welcome to Chicago, Ryan! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 8, 2022

The Bears were in need of depth at tight end. Prior to Griffin’s signing, the team had only two tight ends on the roster: Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted. Former Bears tight ends Jimmy Graham and Jesse James are both free agents, while J.P. Holtz has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Kmet will remain the focal point of the tight end position for the Bears, but they badly needed to add bodies at the position. Griffin brings experience. A 2013 sixth-round draft pick, Griffin has caught 206 passes in his career for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also contributes on special teams.