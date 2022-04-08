Bears

Bears sign tight end Ryan Griffin

By Sean Hammond

Ryan Griffin New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin runs with the ball during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 19 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Griffin has signed a one-year contract with the Bears. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Bears signed former New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Griffin, 32, will enter his 10th season in the NFL this fall. He played for the Houston Texans from 2013-18, before playing the past three season with the Jets. He appeared in 14 games last season for the Jets, totaling 27 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears were in need of depth at tight end. Prior to Griffin’s signing, the team had only two tight ends on the roster: Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted. Former Bears tight ends Jimmy Graham and Jesse James are both free agents, while J.P. Holtz has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Kmet will remain the focal point of the tight end position for the Bears, but they badly needed to add bodies at the position. Griffin brings experience. A 2013 sixth-round draft pick, Griffin has caught 206 passes in his career for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also contributes on special teams.

Chicago Bears
Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for Shaw Media. He also contributes to high school football coverage at Friday Night Drive. Sean has covered various sports at the amateur, college and professional levels since 2012. He joined Shaw Media in 2016.