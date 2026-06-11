Aurora man, woman charged with child sexual exploitation

An Aurora man and woman were each charged with four counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child under 13 in connection with a video shared on a dating app, authorities said in a news release.

Sergio I. Campos, 25, was charged June 5, and a woman identified as his girlfriend, Daisy Salinas, 28, was charged June 8, authorities said in the release. Campos was also charged with misdemeanor obscenity in connection with sharing the video, according to the release and court records.

The exploitation charges are Class 4 felonies, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if a defendant is convicted.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged that on May 7, a woman reported to Aurora police that Campos had sent her a video showing Campos and Salinas engaging in sexual acts in the physical presence of a toddler-aged child, the release stated.

The woman had met Campos on a dating app, and he sent her the video through an online social media platform, the release stated.

Aurora police began an investigation June 3, then later transferred it to the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, positively identifying Campos and Salinas as the individuals in the video and determined it had been created on or about April 25, the release stated.

Child exploitation investigators arrested Campos at his place of work, and he appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing, the release stated. Prosecutors successfully argued for Campos’s continued detention while his case is pending.

Child exploitation investigators arrested Salinas on June 10 and took her into the custody, authorities said. Salinas appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial detention hearing at which the state was unsuccessful in seeking her continued detention, the release stated.

Both are to appear in court June 17.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit is a collaboration of the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office launched in 2022.