McHenry home damage in garage fire

A home remained habitable after crews quickly contained a fire that broke out in an attached garage of a single-family house late Thursday morning near McHenry, officials report.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 11:15 a.m. Thursday to Elmleaf Drive near McHenry for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within four minutes to find a one-story, single-family home with “light smoke coming from the attached garage,” according to a McHenry Township Fire news release.

Crews “forced entry” to the garage door to find “heavy smoke.” The response was upgraded to a working fire to bring in additional help.

The fire, contained to the garage, was under control within 10 minutes, leaving “minor smoke damage” inside the house, officials said in the release. The home is deemed habitable.

All residents safely exited the house before firefighters arrived. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District is investigating.

Fire departments from Antioch, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Round Lake, Nunda, Richmond, Spring Grove, Wauconda and Wonder Lake assisted in the response.