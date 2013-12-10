Jonathon E. ‘John’ Claggett 1986-2013

STREATOR — Jonathon E. “John” Claggett, 27, of Streator, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8.

Visitation for John will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park.

John was born March 9, 1986, in Morris, to James Claggett and Karyn (Timmons) Schroeder. He worked as a landscaper.

He is survived by his father, James A., of Ottawa; daughter, Sierra Berg, of Verona; his twin brother, Jerald Claggett, of Seneca; paternal grandparents, James E. and Joan Claggett, of Seneca; maternal grandmother, Marsha Timmons, of Seneca; and a sister, Rebecca Schroeder, of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Karyn (Timmons) Schroeder, and maternal grandfather, Raymond Timmons.

Pallbearers will be Sean Johnson, Jacob Klepk, Kyle Owens, Darrin Rafferty, Austin Timmons and Travis Timmons.

Memorials will be used to establish an education fund for his daughter, Sierra.

