Town Crier: Jan. 8, 2020

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

A community wellness nurse educator monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Everything that is knitted or crocheted will be donated to the community. Material, needles and stencils provided.

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

Join other parents to learn, listen, understand and encourage one another. Free childcare and meal.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Evening Story Time

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 6 to 12.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Cyber Navigator

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Appointments are for 45 minute sessions with walk-ins available.

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Book Buddies

Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.

Tinker Tuesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5.

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Teens in grades 6-12 can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 9

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 9

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Classes focus on all elements of fitness, including cardiovascular, muscular, conditioning and flexibility.

Studio Open Lab

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Nationally ranked chess player Daron Brown will host a chess club for youth of all skill levels.

3-D Print a Name Key Chain

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Learn to use the free, web-based 3D design software TinkerCAD to design a name keychain. Participants must be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds are welcome with an assisting accompanying adult.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Constellation Wall Art

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Participants need to be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds are welcome with an assisting accompanying adult.

Full Moon Night Adventure

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 10

Place: Buena Vista Golf Course

Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com

Meet at Prairie Park, 615 Ellwood Drive. Explore the nighttime woods, learn about nocturnal critters and participate in fun activities during this free event. Registration is required.

Sound Studio Orientation

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Learn about the available equipment, usage policies, behavior guidelines and equipment function.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Mighty Makers: Run Robots, Run

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grades can play with robots. Space limited to 20 participants.

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 13

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 14

Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.

Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club

Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 21

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

Eggs cooked to order, pancakes, waffles, biscuits with gravy, corned beef hash, bacon, sausage patties, toast, fruit, English muffins, juice, milk and coffee. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 13

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Morning Mingle

Time: 9 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Yarn Barn

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 9

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 10

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Crafters’ Corner

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Monday, Jan. 13

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131