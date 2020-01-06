Town Crier: Jan. 8, 2020

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
A community wellness nurse educator monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Everything that is knitted or crocheted will be donated to the community. Material, needles and stencils provided.
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
Join other parents to learn, listen, understand and encourage one another. Free childcare and meal.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Evening Story Time
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 6 to 12.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Cyber Navigator
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Appointments are for 45 minute sessions with walk-ins available.
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Buddies
Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5.
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Teens in grades 6-12 can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 9
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Classes focus on all elements of fitness, including cardiovascular, muscular, conditioning and flexibility.
Studio Open Lab
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Nationally ranked chess player Daron Brown will host a chess club for youth of all skill levels.
3-D Print a Name Key Chain
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Learn to use the free, web-based 3D design software TinkerCAD to design a name keychain. Participants must be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds are welcome with an assisting accompanying adult.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Constellation Wall Art
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Participants need to be at least 12 years old, 10- and 11-year-olds are welcome with an assisting accompanying adult.
Full Moon Night Adventure
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 10
Place: Buena Vista Golf Course
Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com
Meet at Prairie Park, 615 Ellwood Drive. Explore the nighttime woods, learn about nocturnal critters and participate in fun activities during this free event. Registration is required.
Sound Studio Orientation
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Learn about the available equipment, usage policies, behavior guidelines and equipment function.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Mighty Makers: Run Robots, Run
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org
Kids in kindergarten through fifth grades can play with robots. Space limited to 20 participants.
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 13
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 14
Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.
Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 15
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
Eggs cooked to order, pancakes, waffles, biscuits with gravy, corned beef hash, bacon, sausage patties, toast, fruit, English muffins, juice, milk and coffee. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 13
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Morning Mingle
Time: 9 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Yarn Barn
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 9
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 10
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Monday, Jan. 13
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131