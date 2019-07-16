July 08, 2024
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb CountyAlerts | Daily ChronicleBusiness | Daily ChronicleBreaking | Daily ChronicleCrime & Courts | Daily ChronicleCrime Brief | Daily ChronicleEducation | Daily ChronicleElection | Daily ChronicleGovernment | Daily ChronicleLocal News | Daily ChronicleMarketing | Daily ChronicleNation & World | Daily ChroniclePolice Reports | Daily ChronicleState | Daily Chronicle
News - DeKalb County

DeKalb County police reports: July 17, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb police vehicle

DeKalb police vehicle (Mark Busch)

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Deana L. Jones, 26, of the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, July 3, with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Benjamin Sanders, 59, of the 1100 block of Market Street, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 3, with criminal trespass to land.

• Madison H. Ricke, 20, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 4, with disorderly conduct.

• Wayne Q. Slater, 26, of the 3900 block of River Road, Hazel Crest, was charged Thursday, July 4, with criminal trespass to residence.

• Demora Jones, 60, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, July 4, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Minnie M. Delay, 42, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 5, with domestic battery.

• Jacob E. Hough, 28, of the 100 block of Emily Street, Mount Morris, was charged Friday, July 5, with retail theft.

• Jakeia Knight, 27, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 5, with battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

• Ken C. Martin, 32, of the first block of West 110th Street, Chicago, was arrested Friday, July 5, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Anna K. Mastorgio, 24, of the first block of Jennifer Lane, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 5, with domestic battery.

• Jason R. Mclemore, 43, of the 600 block of Pitkin Street, Frisco, was charged Friday, July 5, with aggravated battery, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Harmonie B. Taylor, 41, of the 1200 block of Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, was charged Friday, July 5, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

• Deontae D. Oatis, 23, of the 1400 block of South Avers Avenue, Chicago, was charged Saturday, July 6, with retail theft.

• Sean B. Thomas, 50, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 6, with criminal trespass to land.

• Kyle A. West, 31, of the 1500 block of Grand Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 6, with domestic battery.

• Jessica E. Browning, 18, of the 2000 block of Cree Lane, Wheaton, was charged Sunday, July 7, with retail theft.

• Christopher E. Collins, 22, of the 7300 block of Luella Avenue, Chicago, was charged Sunday, July 7, with battery.

• Wayne Q. Slater, 26, of the 3900 block of River Road, Hazel Crest, was charged Sunday, July 7, with retail theft.

• Randall E. Wysong, 27, of the 100 block of North Third Street, Malta, was charged Sunday, July 7, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Kristopher H. Bingaman, 22, of the 1100 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 8, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Shanta D. Faulkner, 22, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 8, with obstructing identification.

• Elijah T. Norwood, 48, of the 2500 block of North Hubbard Street, Milwaukee, was arrested Monday, July 8 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Alan K. Roberson, 38, of the 800 block of Shipman Place, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, July 9, with being in contempt of court.

• Terril L. Myers, 46, of the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, July 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Charles E. Anderson, 65, of the 100 block of Evans Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 10, with obstructing justice.

• Terrence L. Craft, 33, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Edgar J. Flowers, 22,of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kejuan Glass, 19, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Gavin P. Fiedler, 23, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft, retail theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft.

• Duane J. Garcia, 42, of the 400 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Jody M. Quinn, 33, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on two warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Jonathan A. Arellano, 22, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jalisa L. Seward, 22, of the 4500 block of Calvados Circle, Rockford, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with driving on a suspended license.

• Devin D. Thompson, 23, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 12, with obstructing justice.

• Tia M. Gentry, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with battery and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Marcus L. Johnson, 37, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Kanesha L. Kizer, 21, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, wth criminal damage to property and battery. • Patricia N. Nichols, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with resisting a police officer and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police ReportsDeKalb CountyDeKalb Police DepartmentDeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois