DeKalb County police reports: July 17, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Deana L. Jones, 26, of the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, July 3, with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Benjamin Sanders, 59, of the 1100 block of Market Street, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 3, with criminal trespass to land.

• Madison H. Ricke, 20, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 4, with disorderly conduct.

• Wayne Q. Slater, 26, of the 3900 block of River Road, Hazel Crest, was charged Thursday, July 4, with criminal trespass to residence.

• Demora Jones, 60, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, July 4, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Minnie M. Delay, 42, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 5, with domestic battery.

• Jacob E. Hough, 28, of the 100 block of Emily Street, Mount Morris, was charged Friday, July 5, with retail theft.

• Jakeia Knight, 27, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 5, with battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

• Ken C. Martin, 32, of the first block of West 110th Street, Chicago, was arrested Friday, July 5, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Anna K. Mastorgio, 24, of the first block of Jennifer Lane, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 5, with domestic battery.

• Jason R. Mclemore, 43, of the 600 block of Pitkin Street, Frisco, was charged Friday, July 5, with aggravated battery, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Harmonie B. Taylor, 41, of the 1200 block of Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, was charged Friday, July 5, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

• Deontae D. Oatis, 23, of the 1400 block of South Avers Avenue, Chicago, was charged Saturday, July 6, with retail theft.

• Sean B. Thomas, 50, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 6, with criminal trespass to land.

• Kyle A. West, 31, of the 1500 block of Grand Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 6, with domestic battery.

• Jessica E. Browning, 18, of the 2000 block of Cree Lane, Wheaton, was charged Sunday, July 7, with retail theft.

• Christopher E. Collins, 22, of the 7300 block of Luella Avenue, Chicago, was charged Sunday, July 7, with battery.

• Wayne Q. Slater, 26, of the 3900 block of River Road, Hazel Crest, was charged Sunday, July 7, with retail theft.

• Randall E. Wysong, 27, of the 100 block of North Third Street, Malta, was charged Sunday, July 7, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Kristopher H. Bingaman, 22, of the 1100 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 8, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Shanta D. Faulkner, 22, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 8, with obstructing identification.

• Elijah T. Norwood, 48, of the 2500 block of North Hubbard Street, Milwaukee, was arrested Monday, July 8 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Alan K. Roberson, 38, of the 800 block of Shipman Place, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, July 9, with being in contempt of court.

• Terril L. Myers, 46, of the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, July 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Charles E. Anderson, 65, of the 100 block of Evans Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 10, with obstructing justice.

• Terrence L. Craft, 33, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Edgar J. Flowers, 22,of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kejuan Glass, 19, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Gavin P. Fiedler, 23, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft, retail theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with theft.

• Duane J. Garcia, 42, of the 400 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 11, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Jody M. Quinn, 33, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on two warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Jonathan A. Arellano, 22, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jalisa L. Seward, 22, of the 4500 block of Calvados Circle, Rockford, was arrested Friday, July 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with driving on a suspended license.

• Devin D. Thompson, 23, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 12, with obstructing justice.

• Tia M. Gentry, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with battery and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Marcus L. Johnson, 37, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Kanesha L. Kizer, 21, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, wth criminal damage to property and battery. • Patricia N. Nichols, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 13, with resisting a police officer and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.