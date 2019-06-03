Town Crier: June 5, 2019

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Teen Podcast

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Maker Monday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

After School Program

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 630-362-5856 or 779-400-5886

Parents and school-age and younger children welcome. Snacks and drinks provided.

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Tween Magazine

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or margrettag@dkpl.org

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, June 5

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

All materials provided.

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of N. Second and Locust Streets

Information: 815-756-6306

Juggling Funny Stories: Bringing Literature to Life

Time: 11 to noon and 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Professional storyteller and actor Chris Fascione will perform.

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Mastering the Interview

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Studio Open Lab

Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Adventure at Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Tabletop role-playing group for teens.

Make a 3-D Car

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Music for Babies with Angie Carter

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, June 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Ultimate Teen Trivia

Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Date: Fridays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Music for Young Children

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, June 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Targeting Seniors: Frauds and Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Can You Find That Poster?

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Match descriptions to movie posters for a chance to win a prize.

Haish Garden Pollinator Planting

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

A Master Gardener will be on hand to assist with planting. Bring any small garden tools.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

The Music of ‘Star Wars:’ A Celebration of John Williams’ Film Scores

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

60-minute multimedia presentation.

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert

Time: 8 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, June 11

Place: Hopkins Park Bandshell

Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com

Music at the Mansion

Time: 6:30 pre-show events, 7 p.m. music

Dates: Wednesday, June 12

Place: Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St.

Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com

Beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase. Free admission, bring a lawn chair.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Genoa Days

Dates: Wednesday, June 5, through Saturday, June 8

Place: Downtown Genoa

Information: 815-784-2212

The 84th annual Genoa Days, sponsored by the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department, will feature Skinners Amusements and nightly entertainment. Wednesday: 6 to 10 p.m. DJ; 8 p.m. king and queen announcment. Thursday: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Beaux; 6 to 10 p.m. kids’ wristbands for $20. Friday: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Country Line Live. Saturday: 8:30 a.m. COGS Run 5K at G-K High School; 1 p.m. parade; 2 to 6 p.m. kids’ wristbands for $20; 6 to 10 p.m. The Hay Shakers.

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 7

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Community Men’s Group

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road

Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Malta Days Festival

Dates: Friday through Sunday, June 7-9

Place: Lions Park

Information: www.maltadaysfestival.com

Carnival, beer garden, craft, business and food vendors and live music daily. Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to noon pancake breakfast at Malta Fire Department; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. car show. Sunday: 9 a.m. community church service; 11 a.m. parade; noon community nonprofit auction.

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 10

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SHABBONA

Indian Creek/Waterman/Shabbona Alumni Banquet

Time: 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner and program

Date: Saturday, June 8

Place: Indian Oaks Country Club, 603 Preserve Road

Cost: $30

Information: ichsalumnibanquet@gmail.com

Any graduate from Indian Creek, Shabbona or Waterman high schools can attend the annual alumni banquet. Classes ending in a 4 and a 9 will be honored.

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays

Place: Corner of Sacramento and State Streets

Information: 815-895-3456

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Ladies Night Out

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Information: www.facebook.com/LNOJane

Downtown event features prizes, giveaways and drawings from area businesses while raising money in the fight against breast cancer.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Summer Concert Series

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-895-3365 or www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com

Movies in the Park: ‘Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse’

Time: Movies begin at dark, between 8:50 and 9:15 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 7

Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-895-3365 or www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

CASES Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: www.facebook.com/cases60178

CASES, Citizen Advocates for a Sustainable Environment – Sycamore Area, advocates for a sustainable environment.