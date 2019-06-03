Town Crier: June 5, 2019

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Teen Podcast
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Maker Monday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
After School Program
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 630-362-5856 or 779-400-5886
Parents and school-age and younger children welcome. Snacks and drinks provided.
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Tween Magazine
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Wednesday, June 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or margrettag@dkpl.org
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, June 5
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
All materials provided.
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of N. Second and Locust Streets
Information: 815-756-6306
Juggling Funny Stories: Bringing Literature to Life
Time: 11 to noon and 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Professional storyteller and actor Chris Fascione will perform.
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Mastering the Interview
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Studio Open Lab
Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Adventure at Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Tabletop role-playing group for teens.
Make a 3-D Car
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Music for Babies with Angie Carter
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, June 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Ultimate Teen Trivia
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Date: Fridays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Music for Young Children
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, June 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Targeting Seniors: Frauds and Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Can You Find That Poster?
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Match descriptions to movie posters for a chance to win a prize.
Haish Garden Pollinator Planting
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
A Master Gardener will be on hand to assist with planting. Bring any small garden tools.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
The Music of ‘Star Wars:’ A Celebration of John Williams’ Film Scores
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
60-minute multimedia presentation.
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
DeKalb Municipal Band Concert
Time: 8 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, June 11
Place: Hopkins Park Bandshell
Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com
Music at the Mansion
Time: 6:30 pre-show events, 7 p.m. music
Dates: Wednesday, June 12
Place: Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St.
Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com
Beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase. Free admission, bring a lawn chair.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Genoa Days
Dates: Wednesday, June 5, through Saturday, June 8
Place: Downtown Genoa
Information: 815-784-2212
The 84th annual Genoa Days, sponsored by the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department, will feature Skinners Amusements and nightly entertainment. Wednesday: 6 to 10 p.m. DJ; 8 p.m. king and queen announcment. Thursday: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Beaux; 6 to 10 p.m. kids’ wristbands for $20. Friday: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Country Line Live. Saturday: 8:30 a.m. COGS Run 5K at G-K High School; 1 p.m. parade; 2 to 6 p.m. kids’ wristbands for $20; 6 to 10 p.m. The Hay Shakers.
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 7
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Community Men’s Group
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 11
Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road
Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 8
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Malta Days Festival
Dates: Friday through Sunday, June 7-9
Place: Lions Park
Information: www.maltadaysfestival.com
Carnival, beer garden, craft, business and food vendors and live music daily. Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to noon pancake breakfast at Malta Fire Department; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. car show. Sunday: 9 a.m. community church service; 11 a.m. parade; noon community nonprofit auction.
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 10
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SHABBONA
Indian Creek/Waterman/Shabbona Alumni Banquet
Time: 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner and program
Date: Saturday, June 8
Place: Indian Oaks Country Club, 603 Preserve Road
Cost: $30
Information: ichsalumnibanquet@gmail.com
Any graduate from Indian Creek, Shabbona or Waterman high schools can attend the annual alumni banquet. Classes ending in a 4 and a 9 will be honored.
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays
Place: Corner of Sacramento and State Streets
Information: 815-895-3456
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 5
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Ladies Night Out
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 6
Place: Downtown Sycamore
Information: www.facebook.com/LNOJane
Downtown event features prizes, giveaways and drawings from area businesses while raising money in the fight against breast cancer.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Summer Concert Series
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-895-3365 or www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com
Movies in the Park: ‘Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse’
Time: Movies begin at dark, between 8:50 and 9:15 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 7
Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-895-3365 or www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 11
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
CASES Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 11
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: www.facebook.com/cases60178
CASES, Citizen Advocates for a Sustainable Environment – Sycamore Area, advocates for a sustainable environment.