Town Crier: Sept. 12, 2017

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Scrapbooking 101

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Homework Help Night

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Professional Building

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.

ESL, GED and Drivers' Education Classes

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 7

Place: 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-970-3265

Free classes offered by Love and Faith in Action include English as a second language, GED/high school equivalency preparation, drivers’ rules of the road preparation, immigration and citizenship, family counseling and career and college orientation.

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Computer Class

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.

Advanced ESL

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Christine Holloway will lead a class for adult learners of English. This advanced grammar class is for people who can speak, read and write in English but want to perfect their usage and learn more vocabulary. The purchase of a textbook is necessary.

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays through September

Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of North Second and Locust streets

Information: 815-756-6306

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Stroke Support Group

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-753-1481

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Green Lens Environmental Film Series

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org or 815-758-1215

“Before the Flood” will be shown

Tai Chi

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Learn a Language on the Go with Mango

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Demonstration of Mango Languages: a desktop and mobile language-learning program available to library cardholders.

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

AMVETS Post 90 Blood Drive

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: AMVETS Post 90, 421 Oak St.

Information: 1-800-7TO-GIVE or www.heartlandbc.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

STEAM Day

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

STEAM Day will feature a building-wide celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. There will be free programs for every age.

DeKalb Kite Fest

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Place: Corner of Lucinda and Kishwaukee Drive

Information: 815-756-1336

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 11

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Meditation Monday

Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 11

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

The Veterans Coffee Meet and Greet

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13

Place: Heritage Woods, 2626 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-8461

NIU Women in Business Professions Blood Drive

Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14

Place: NIU Women in Business Professions, 740 Garden Road

Information: 1-800-7TO-GIVE or www.heartlandbc.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Volksfest

Dates: Sept. 8 to 10

Place: Carroll Memorial Park

Information: www.genoavolksfest.org

The Dan Dillett Experience will perform at Rockin’ the Kish Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets cost $15, general admission $10 and kids 10 and younger enter for free. On Saturday, the Volksmarch 6K/10K Fun and Fitness Walk will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the craft beer and wine tasting will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m. with $25 general admission or $50 3 Roses Realty VIP tickets. On Sunday, the Boy Scouts will serve breakfast burritos from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The Great Genoa Duck Race will start at 1 p.m. and will feature vendors, bounce houses, face painting, a hula-hoop contest, music from the G-K Jazz Band and DJ Jamie Frye from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The PTO Fun Fair will be held from 10 to 1 p.m. in Carroll Park and will include games, a bounce house, free soda and water and food vendors. Helicopter rides for $20 will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Barn Quilt Painting Workshop

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: Genoa Public Library, 815-784-2627

Cost: $40 per project

Information: 815-784-2627

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays, starting Sept. 13

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

Eggs cooked to order, pancakes, waffles, biscuits with gravy, corned beef hash, bacon, sausage patties, toast, fruit, English muffins, juice, milk and coffee. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is Swiss steak. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 11

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; closed Labor Day

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays through September

Place: City Lot 1

Information: 815-895-4515

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Disney Movie Night

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Libertarian Party of DeKalb County

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Place: Ski’s All American Pub, 1001 W. State St.

Information: 815-762-3520 or lpofdekalbil@gmail.com

Fireworks and Fun

Time: 3 to 9 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex

Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com or 815-895-3365

The Touch-a-Truck and Corvette Show will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Miss Jamie and the Farmhands will perform family-friendly music from 5 to 6 p.m., The Hat Guys will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and fireworks start at 8 p.m. Food available for purchase.

Salem Shining Lights Ministry Expo

Time: 9:15 to 11:45 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Place: Salem Lutheran Church, 1145 DeKalb Ave.

Information: www.slcsycamore.net

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 12

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131