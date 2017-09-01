Town Crier: Sept. 12, 2017

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Scrapbooking 101
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Homework Help Night
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Professional Building
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.
ESL, GED and Drivers' Education Classes
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 7
Place: 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-970-3265
Free classes offered by Love and Faith in Action include English as a second language, GED/high school equivalency preparation, drivers’ rules of the road preparation, immigration and citizenship, family counseling and career and college orientation.
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 6
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Computer Class
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.
Advanced ESL
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Christine Holloway will lead a class for adult learners of English. This advanced grammar class is for people who can speak, read and write in English but want to perfect their usage and learn more vocabulary. The purchase of a textbook is necessary.
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays through September
Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of North Second and Locust streets
Information: 815-756-6306
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Stroke Support Group
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-753-1481
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Green Lens Environmental Film Series
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org or 815-758-1215
“Before the Flood” will be shown
Tai Chi
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Learn a Language on the Go with Mango
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Demonstration of Mango Languages: a desktop and mobile language-learning program available to library cardholders.
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
AMVETS Post 90 Blood Drive
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: AMVETS Post 90, 421 Oak St.
Information: 1-800-7TO-GIVE or www.heartlandbc.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
STEAM Day
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
STEAM Day will feature a building-wide celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. There will be free programs for every age.
DeKalb Kite Fest
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
Place: Corner of Lucinda and Kishwaukee Drive
Information: 815-756-1336
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 11
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Meditation Monday
Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 11
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
The Veterans Coffee Meet and Greet
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13
Place: Heritage Woods, 2626 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-8461
NIU Women in Business Professions Blood Drive
Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14
Place: NIU Women in Business Professions, 740 Garden Road
Information: 1-800-7TO-GIVE or www.heartlandbc.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Volksfest
Dates: Sept. 8 to 10
Place: Carroll Memorial Park
Information: www.genoavolksfest.org
The Dan Dillett Experience will perform at Rockin’ the Kish Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets cost $15, general admission $10 and kids 10 and younger enter for free. On Saturday, the Volksmarch 6K/10K Fun and Fitness Walk will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the craft beer and wine tasting will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m. with $25 general admission or $50 3 Roses Realty VIP tickets. On Sunday, the Boy Scouts will serve breakfast burritos from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The Great Genoa Duck Race will start at 1 p.m. and will feature vendors, bounce houses, face painting, a hula-hoop contest, music from the G-K Jazz Band and DJ Jamie Frye from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The PTO Fun Fair will be held from 10 to 1 p.m. in Carroll Park and will include games, a bounce house, free soda and water and food vendors. Helicopter rides for $20 will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Barn Quilt Painting Workshop
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: Genoa Public Library, 815-784-2627
Cost: $40 per project
Information: 815-784-2627
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays, starting Sept. 13
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
Eggs cooked to order, pancakes, waffles, biscuits with gravy, corned beef hash, bacon, sausage patties, toast, fruit, English muffins, juice, milk and coffee. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is Swiss steak. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 11
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; closed Labor Day
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays through September
Place: City Lot 1
Information: 815-895-4515
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Disney Movie Night
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Libertarian Party of DeKalb County
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 8
Place: Ski’s All American Pub, 1001 W. State St.
Information: 815-762-3520 or lpofdekalbil@gmail.com
Fireworks and Fun
Time: 3 to 9 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex
Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com or 815-895-3365
The Touch-a-Truck and Corvette Show will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Miss Jamie and the Farmhands will perform family-friendly music from 5 to 6 p.m., The Hat Guys will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and fireworks start at 8 p.m. Food available for purchase.
Salem Shining Lights Ministry Expo
Time: 9:15 to 11:45 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
Place: Salem Lutheran Church, 1145 DeKalb Ave.
Information: www.slcsycamore.net
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 12
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131