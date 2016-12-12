Town Crier: Dec. 14, 2016

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in first grade and older.

Homework Help Night

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Fifth Grade and Up Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and Dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Wild with Words Creative Writing Class

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and Dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.DeKalbChess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children age 6 to 12.

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

3D Design and Printing Class

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Familiarize yourself with the procedures of printing 3D objects using TinkerCad (tinkercad.com), a browser-based 3D design program.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and Dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Living with Cancer: Chair Yoga

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Fridays

Place: KishHealth System Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Weight Watchers

Times and Dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and Dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Open Closet

Times and Dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.

Information: 815-758-5432

Teacher in the Library

Times and Dates: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.dkpl.org or betsyzimmerman1@gmail.com

Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter’s Practice

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.

Information: www.carraigban.org

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Men of any age welcome to enjoy the fellowship of joining voices in song.

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.

Calm, Creative Coloring

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Computer Class: PowerPoint Introduction

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Learn how to made a presentation and slide show. Laptop computers provided for use in class. Registration required.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org

4-C Bebes y Libros

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This is a Spanish language only program.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Rudolph Ornament Craft

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

DeKalb Area Writers Group

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Teens age 12 to 18 can join the library’s role-playing group. Refreshments provided.

Computer Class: PowerPoint II

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Learn about viewing and presentation tools, such as transitioning slides, running the presentation and creating audience handouts. Laptop computers provided for use in class. Registration required.

Introduction to Microcontrollers with Arduino

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Learn about electronics and coding using a basic microcontroller, an Arduino board. Registration required. Laptops and software provided for in-class use.

DeKalb Public Library Tour

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samantha@dkpl.org

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Buffet

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Place: Knights of Columbus, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway

Cost: $12 adults, $7 children

Information: 815-758-4141

Buffet includes cod, walleye, shrimp, macaroni and cheese, soup, baked potato, french fries, cole slaw and salad bar. Dine-in only.

350Kishwaukee Meeting

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Information: 224-406-4555

350Kishwaukee is a group of local people concerned about climate changes and believe in transitioning from fossil fuels to the renewable energy.

Carriage Rides and Visits with Santa

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Place: Van Buer Plaza

Information: 815-756-6306

Off the Beaten Path Book Club

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2111, or kristineo@dkpl.org

“The Library at Mount Charby” by Scott Hawkins will be discused. Refreshments provided.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Author Talk with Music Performances

Time: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show starts

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway

Cost: $5

Information: www.kylewhiteink.com

Local author and illustrator Kyle White will share stories from his two books and will be joined by musicians Greg and Kim Wheaton. Musician Mark Mannebach will also perform.

Reiki Sharing Circle

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Monday, Dec. 19

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

Register early; space is limited.

Little Learners Outreach @ University Village

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Rd.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

For children ages 2 to 5. Participants will receive a free book.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Place: DeKalb Senior Center, 401 Grove St.

Information: 815-895-0200

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Line Dancing

Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $5

Information: 815-784-5967

Line dancing by dancers’ request. Split floor for couple dances and line dances.

Pop-up Christmas Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Place: 201 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2721

Find last-minute gifts made by local artisans, including baked goods, soaps, candles, wreaths and more.

Santa’s House

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Place: Downtown Genoa

Information: 815-784-2212

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $8

Information: 815-784-5967

‘Mr. Steve’s Holiday Show’

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Join Mr. Steve for holiday songs, jokes and lots of laughter.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and Dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 3 to 6.

Holiday Open House

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 128

The free event will feature live holiday music from Truman’s Ridge bluegrass band, a visit and pictures with Santa Claus, homemade treats, a holiday scavenger hunt and book walk and more.

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore

Information: 815-895-4618

Musical Mornings

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For children younger than 3.

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Santa’s House

Times and Dates: 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 2 p.m. Sundays until Dec. 18

Place: DeKalb County Courthouse Lawn

Information: www.discoversycamore.com

Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Items donated may be added to the library’s annual SPLAG Book Sale. All proceeds will support the library’s youth and teen programming.

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Place: Public Works Building, 475 N. Cross St.

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, accepted. Most items recycled at no cost, except computer monitors for $10 and TVs for $20 to $30.

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com