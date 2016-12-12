Town Crier: Dec. 14, 2016

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in first grade and older.
Homework Help Night
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Fifth Grade and Up Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and Dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Wild with Words Creative Writing Class
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and Dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.DeKalbChess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children age 6 to 12.
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
3D Design and Printing Class
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Familiarize yourself with the procedures of printing 3D objects using TinkerCad (tinkercad.com), a browser-based 3D design program.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and Dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Living with Cancer: Chair Yoga
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Fridays
Place: KishHealth System Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Weight Watchers
Times and Dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and Dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Open Closet
Times and Dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.
Information: 815-758-5432
Teacher in the Library
Times and Dates: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.dkpl.org or betsyzimmerman1@gmail.com
Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter’s Practice
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.
Information: www.carraigban.org
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Men of any age welcome to enjoy the fellowship of joining voices in song.
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.
Calm, Creative Coloring
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Computer Class: PowerPoint Introduction
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Learn how to made a presentation and slide show. Laptop computers provided for use in class. Registration required.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org
4-C Bebes y Libros
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This is a Spanish language only program.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Rudolph Ornament Craft
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
DeKalb Area Writers Group
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Teens age 12 to 18 can join the library’s role-playing group. Refreshments provided.
Computer Class: PowerPoint II
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Learn about viewing and presentation tools, such as transitioning slides, running the presentation and creating audience handouts. Laptop computers provided for use in class. Registration required.
Introduction to Microcontrollers with Arduino
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Learn about electronics and coding using a basic microcontroller, an Arduino board. Registration required. Laptops and software provided for in-class use.
DeKalb Public Library Tour
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samantha@dkpl.org
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Buffet
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 16
Place: Knights of Columbus, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway
Cost: $12 adults, $7 children
Information: 815-758-4141
Buffet includes cod, walleye, shrimp, macaroni and cheese, soup, baked potato, french fries, cole slaw and salad bar. Dine-in only.
350Kishwaukee Meeting
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 16
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Information: 224-406-4555
350Kishwaukee is a group of local people concerned about climate changes and believe in transitioning from fossil fuels to the renewable energy.
Carriage Rides and Visits with Santa
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Place: Van Buer Plaza
Information: 815-756-6306
Off the Beaten Path Book Club
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2111, or kristineo@dkpl.org
“The Library at Mount Charby” by Scott Hawkins will be discused. Refreshments provided.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Author Talk with Music Performances
Time: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show starts
Date: Sunday, Dec. 18
Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway
Cost: $5
Information: www.kylewhiteink.com
Local author and illustrator Kyle White will share stories from his two books and will be joined by musicians Greg and Kim Wheaton. Musician Mark Mannebach will also perform.
Reiki Sharing Circle
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Monday, Dec. 19
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
Register early; space is limited.
Little Learners Outreach @ University Village
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20
Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Rd.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
For children ages 2 to 5. Participants will receive a free book.
Parkinson’s Support Group
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20
Place: DeKalb Senior Center, 401 Grove St.
Information: 815-895-0200
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Line Dancing
Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 16
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $5
Information: 815-784-5967
Line dancing by dancers’ request. Split floor for couple dances and line dances.
Pop-up Christmas Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Place: 201 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2721
Find last-minute gifts made by local artisans, including baked goods, soaps, candles, wreaths and more.
Santa’s House
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Place: Downtown Genoa
Information: 815-784-2212
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 18
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $8
Information: 815-784-5967
‘Mr. Steve’s Holiday Show’
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Join Mr. Steve for holiday songs, jokes and lots of laughter.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and Dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 3 to 6.
Holiday Open House
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 128
The free event will feature live holiday music from Truman’s Ridge bluegrass band, a visit and pictures with Santa Claus, homemade treats, a holiday scavenger hunt and book walk and more.
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore
Information: 815-895-4618
Musical Mornings
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For children younger than 3.
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Santa’s House
Times and Dates: 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 2 p.m. Sundays until Dec. 18
Place: DeKalb County Courthouse Lawn
Information: www.discoversycamore.com
Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Items donated may be added to the library’s annual SPLAG Book Sale. All proceeds will support the library’s youth and teen programming.
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17
Place: Public Works Building, 475 N. Cross St.
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, accepted. Most items recycled at no cost, except computer monitors for $10 and TVs for $20 to $30.
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com