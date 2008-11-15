Geneva girls win 2008 state cross country championship

PEORIA – Experience rose to the top in Saturday’s IHSA State Cross Country Meet at Detweiller Park.

The Geneva girls romped to a repeat Class 3A championship, collecting 51 points to finish far ahead of Hinsdale Central (166) and St. Charles East (197).

“It’s a great feeling,” Vikings coach Bob Thomson said. “Obviously, that target’s been on our back all season long.”

Geneva ran away with the title largely because of its pack-running strategy. Sophomore Kelly Whitley, second individually in 17:07, was stride-for-stride with senior Sarah Heuer (third, 17:08) the entire race.

“We all want to try and run with our teammates,” said Whitley, who also placed second last year. “I don’t think we planned it exactly that way, but it went perfectly. It went just the way we would want it to at state.”

Other Geneva runners included Meghan Heuer (12th, 17:28), Tess Ehrhardt (14th, 17:28), Liza Tauscher (29th, 17:50), Megan Brady (69th, 18:12) and Kelly Shogren (98th, 18:28).

“It’s been a good year,” Meghan Heuer said. “It’s been fun.”