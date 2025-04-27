Johnsburg’s Nate Frost throws no-hitter in split with Plano: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Johnsburg 12-0, Plano 0-11: At Plano, the Skyhawks split their Kishwaukee River Conference doubleheader with the Reapers, getting a no-hitter from Nate Frost in Game 1.

Frost struck out six and walked none. Dom Vallone, Tayden Pinkowski, Kaeden Frost and Brady Fisher each had two RBIs for Johnsburg in the Game 1 win.

Woodstock North 5-6, Richmond-Burton 3-8: At Richmond, the Thunder and Rockets split their KRC doubleheader. Ryan Lalor tossed five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in the Game 1 victory for North. Brady Rogers had a triple and RBI.

In Game 2, Ray Hannemann had two doubles and an RBI for R-B. Cooper Nagel and Gavin Busa each drove in two runs.

Galesburg 7, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Sam Maglares had a double and RBI in the Rockets’ nonconference loss.

Marian Central 20, Schaumburg Christian 0 (6 inn.): At Schaumburg, the Hurricanes coasted to a nonconference win against the Conquerors. Adam Wrzos had a home run and three RBIs, Colin Kowalsky went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Jaxson Christensen and Mason Graf also drove in three runs.

Winnebago 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (5 inn.): At Winnebago, the Giants were no-hit in a loss to the Indians.

Lakes 4, Woodstock 1: At Lake Villa, the Blue Streaks fell to the Eagles in nonconference play. Sonny Marsalla was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 3, Marian Central 1: At Kankakee, the Hurricanes dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference game to the Fighting Irish. Christine Chmiel struck out 10 in six innings for Marian.

Woodstock 21, Elgin 4 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Hayden Williams was 2 for 2 with a double and five RBIs in the Blue Streaks’ nonconference win. Tipper Axelson and Emma Douglas both drove in three runs and Julia Broughton had two RBIs. Woodstock collected 19 hits in the win.

Sycamore 7-12, McHenry 0-5: At McHenry, the Warriors dropped both games of their doubleheader against the Spartans. Charlee Cape, Natalie Bender, Elyssa Fullington and Isabelle Townsend drove in runs in Game 2 for McHenry.