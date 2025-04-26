Woodstock to turn Square red in memory of fallen firefighters

The Old Courthouse Center is lit in red in green during the Lighting of the Square Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Woodstock. It will be lit up with red lights May 3 in memory of fallen firefighters. (Gregory Shaver)

Woodstock’s Old Courthouse and surrounding Square lights will be turning red the evening of May 3 in honor of fallen firefighters.

The city is turning on the lights as part of a tribute recognizing National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The red lighting also is part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters campaign, which urges people to light buildings, landmarks and homes red in support, Vucha said.

Just days ago, Chicago Fire Department Captain David Meyer died in the line of duty. Meyer had been fixing up a second home on the Fox River in Johnsburg.

Captain David Meyer of Chicago Fire Department Truck 29 has died as a result of injuries from a fire Wednesday, April 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Chicago Fire Department)

The foundation’s mission is to honor American fallen fire heroes and support their families, colleagues and organizations, its website says. It also works to reduce preventable firefighter deaths and injuries.

“This solemn display honors the memory of firefighters across the country who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Vucha said in the release, later adding that it offers residents a local opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices firefighters have made.

“We are grateful to the City of Woodstock for participating in this national tribute,” Fire Chief Brendan Parker said in the release. “Lighting the Historic Courthouse in red is a simple yet powerful reminder of the risks our firefighters face and the sacrifices made in service to others.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to pause and reflect while the lights shine “in honor of our fallen heroes,” Vucha said. No formal gathering or ceremony is scheduled.

For information about National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Vucha said in the release to visit firehero.org.