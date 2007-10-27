Jacobs protects end zone from Grayslake Central

GRAYSLAKE – The Jacobs football team is known much more for its running game than its defense, but a few more games like Friday night’s might change that.

The Golden Eagles didn’t allow Grayslake Central anywhere near the end zone Friday, and Darius Bowers ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 Jacobs victory on a chilly night at William C. Eiserman Stadium.

Bowers ran for touchdowns of 61 and 41 yards in the first half as the Golden Eagles (2-2) opened a 28-0 halftime lead with their superior physicality and execution.

“We’re a big team,” Jacobs senior lineman Jeff Czajka said. “We were getting more and more excited as the game went on. We really wanted the shutout because teams have been scoring a lot of points on us lately.”

Bowers wasn’t the only Jacobs back to take advantage of the offensive line’s hard work. Jon Szalonek rushed for 73 yards, and Mike Pergola added 63.

It was a tough night for the Rams.

“We’re disappointed in our effort,” Rams coach Nick Goshe said. “We don’t think the score reflects how good we can be. That was our worst game of the season. Turnovers, lack of physicality, emotion – we were very flat.”

Rich Smith accounted for much of Grayslake Central’s offense, rushing 20 times for 122 yards, including two runs for more than 40 yards. Beyond that, yards were few and far between.

“I think this is a big confidence builder for our defense,” Bowers said.

The most promising drive for the Rams (0-4) was their first of the game. Smith ran 44 yards on the team’s first play from scrimmage and the Rams got as far as the Jacobs 35-yard line before they were stopped on a fourth-and-2 play.

But on the next play, Bowers ran off the right side of the line, cut back to the left and exploded for a 61-yard score.

“Our main goal was to set the tone early,” Bowers said.

Later in the first quarter, Grayslake Central quarterback Greg Bey fumbled as he was sacked in the end zone, and Czajka recovered for a touchdown and 14-0 lead.

Bowers added to his highlight reel with 8:03 left in the half when he ran for a 41-yard score, including spinning out of a tackle in the open field. A Kyle Magnuson quarterback keeper from 2 yards out gave the Golden Eagles a 28-0 lead heading into the half.